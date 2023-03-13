History will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6, says Pence





Former Vice President Mike Pence, delivering his strongest public rebuke yet to the president who made him his running mate, said Saturday night that history would hold Donald Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. , which he called a disgrace.

The Gridiron Club’s annual dinner in Washington is usually a place for lighthearted discussions between political figures, government officials and district media veterans, but Mr. Pence took the opportunity on Saturday to dig Mr. Trump at a time when commentators Conservative media and some Republicans in Congress again tried to dismiss the seriousness of the Capitol riot.

Tourists don’t hurt 140 police by visiting, Pence said, according to media reports on the event, an implied rebuke from Fox News host Tucker Carlson and other conservatives who used security camera footage selective to reframe the riot as a largely peaceful event. expression. Thousands of hours of that footage was passed to Mr. Carlson by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. Tourists do not break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or make threats against officials.

And Mr. Pence returned his personal rebuke to Mr. Trump when he said President Trump was wrong; I had no right to cancel the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day. And I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.

The timing of the remarks was significant. Mr. Trump and his ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, are the only two declared strong contenders for the Republican presidential nomination, but other potential challengers are closing in. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is moving through early primary and caucus states, including Iowa and Nevada. Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, is on a listening tour in the same states. Mr Pence is also considering a run.

But until Saturday, any rivalry against the former president and presumed front-runner for the nomination was implied. Mr. Pence called him by name, setting a new bar for other Republicans hoping to replace Mr. Trump as party leader.

Earlier this month, a group of men jailed for their part in the Capitol attack released a song called Justice for All, the national anthem interspersed with Mr. Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and House Republicans on the right flank of the parties have started what they call an investigation into the treatment of these political prisoners.

Mr. Pence has gone out of his way to condemn such efforts, as well as the selective editing of thousands of hours of security footage.

The American people have a right to know what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6, he said. But make no mistake, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it’s a mockery of decency to describe it any other way.

He also jokingly hinted at his presidential ambitions.

I will wholeheartedly and wholeheartedly support the Republican candidate for president in 2024, he said. If it’s me.

