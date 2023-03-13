Trump returns to Iowa for a more disciplined campaign





DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) To outsiders, they looked like just stacks of paper. But for Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, they represented a missed opportunity.

A month before the 2016 Iowa presidential caucuses, mountains of so-called pledge cards sat in the corner of Trump’s suburban Des Moines state headquarters. They contained the names and contact information of approximately 10,000 Iowans who attended Trump campaign events and responded by flipping the cards suggesting they were open to supporting the reality TV star who was seeking now the White House.

In what is considered political malpractice by Iowa standards, those who returned the cards received no follow-up contact from the campaign.

None of this data was used. None of this has been listed, said Alex Latcham, the former Iowa Republican Party political director and now Trump’s early voting state director. And these people were not encouraged or mobilized in caucus.

Chuck Laudner, who was Trumps Iowa state manager in 2016, did not respond to requests for comment. But by ignoring the cards, Trump’s team essentially left a pile of uncashed checks out in the open, leaving him vulnerable to better-organized GOP rivals. He was beaten in Iowa by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who went on to fight Trump state by state for three months.

As Trump returned to Iowa on Monday, he and his team aimed for a more disciplined approach. They’re particularly focused on creating the data and digital engagement he’ll need to persuade Iowans through the cold and snow early next year to attend the caucuses.

Yet moments after Trump’s plane landed just outside the eastern town of Davenport, the former president was projecting confidence.

Asked how aggressive he would need to win the state in 2024, he downplayed the challenge.

I don’t think I have to be really too aggressive, Trump said. We have done a good job for the farmers. No president has ever done more for farmers than I have.

Although his stint in the eastern town of Davenport marks his first trip to Iowa since launching his third presidential bid, he has hosted about three dozen events in the state since entering politics. They include several rallies that have drawn thousands of people since he left office in 2021.

His team uses information from these events to compile an extensive list of supporters to engage. The list now includes data from the 2016 campaign that has gathered dust.

One of the advantages we have is that there’s a huge amount of data, said Chris LaCivita, Trump’s senior consultant. From every donor to the rally attendee, we have all of this information, which is important in a state like Iowa. It’s a ground game thing. It’s about finding and identifying favorable voters and making sure the campaign gets them out.

In the first phase of the 2024 campaign, Trump remains in a dominant position. But he faces notable challenges, including growing interest in the long-awaited candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who made his debut in Iowa last week.

Early polls show Trump remaining highly popular among Republicans in Iowa, although opinions of the former president have dipped somewhat since he left the White House. Now 80% say they have a favorable rating from Trump, down slightly from 91% in September 2021, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released Friday.

The poll found that DeSantis also receives positive reviews from Republicans in Iowa, with 74% saying they have a favorable rating. Notably, DeSantis enjoys high notoriety in a state more than 1,000 miles from his own; only 20% say they don’t know how to evaluate it.

Meanwhile, the legal scrutiny surrounding Trump is also intensifying with potential indictments in the coming weeks that would make him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges. He was asked to testify this week before a New York grand jury investigating silent money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 campaign, a decision that often points to a decision on indictments is near.

He told reporters on Monday he was unsure whether to testify or not.

I don’t know. Nobody even asked me, he said. It’s a big witch hunt. It is run by democrats, radical left democrats. It’s a shame. It ended years ago. Nothing happened. Take a look at extortion. Because that’s it. But it’s a way for them to try to win the election. It’s a shame.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta District Attorney said decisions were imminent in a two-year investigation into possible unlawful interference in the 2020 election by Trump and his allies. A Justice Department special counsel is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the election as well as the handling of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The dynamic makes the stakes particularly high for Trump in Iowa. As a former president who boasts of his position at the top of the GOP, he cannot afford even a narrow loss in the contest that kicks off the nomination process.

And even the most sophisticated data and digital operations may not be enough to satisfy some Iowans used to having intimate conversations with those seeking the White House. Iowa GOP activists say Trump would do well to hold smaller events, including with influential local Republican leaders.

Before delivering a speech on education policy in Davenport, Trump briefly stopped at the Machine Shed restaurant, posing for photos with unsuspecting diners and chatting with servers. The former president spent little time on such retail politics in previous campaigns.

Prior to the event, the campaign rolled out an endorsement list of elected officials from eastern Iowa, including state representatives and state senators.

When he started his campaign in Iowa eight years ago, Trump didn’t even know what a caucus was. The original contests of more than 1,000 concurrent local political meetings sponsored by the state’s Republican Party and led by volunteers are not state-sanctioned primary elections and require intense organizing to have supporters in place at each place.

In 2016, Trump hired Laudner, the former Republican Party executive director from Iowa who helped former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum to victory in the 2012 Republican caucuses. But Trump’s national team was led by a small group of aides with far less experience than the talent scavenged by prospects who expected early in the campaign to be strong contenders, such as former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker.

While Trump’s stardom sometimes drew several thousand people to his statewide rallies, there was almost no follow-up with interested supporters. Many Trump supporters were first-time caucus candidates unfamiliar with the process. Some missed their chance to weigh in by mistakenly going to their usual polling place, rather than the designated party’s caucus site.

The assumption that crowds equal votes would be a costly lesson. If Trump had gotten less than four more votes per precinct, he could have beaten Cruz.

This year, the Trump campaign named Marshall Moreau as manager of Iowa. He managed the successful state attorney general’s campaign last year for Brenna Bird. She beat Democrat Tom Miller, first elected in 1978.

More announcements from Iowa personnel are expected soon, aides said.

The goal of a more focused approach to Iowa reflects broader changes in how Trump has structured his latest campaign. While his 2016 candidacy was a scrappy startup bid, with national headquarters in an unfinished commercial space at Trump Tower in New York, his second campaign, as president seeking re-election, was a sprawling juggernaut sprawling out of the woods. a shiny office tower in Virginia.

The two were torn by rivalries as Trump scoured the top employees.

This time, Trump took a middle-of-the-road approach and avoided the traditional hierarchy. Instead of a campaign manager, he handed Florida agent Susie Wiles, a longtime adviser, to run his Florida-based operation, joined by LaCivita and former White House political director Brian Jack.

The campaign quickly added staff and quickly outgrew its offices.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-iowa-caucus-2024-gop-primary-2cc82b8d27b24847ec2d2cf24080b32c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos