The Dangerous Monster the Media Ignore New York Daily News





We will drive out the globalists, we will drive out the communists. We will get rid of the political class that hates our country.

This is just part of the language Donald Trump used in his endless, hateful CPAC speech, in which he talked about banishing political opponents and Marxists, said there are sinister forces trying to to kill America, asserted that our intelligence agencies are often partisan and corrupt, and spoke about how the United States is currently controlled by Marxists and globalists, with prosecutions funded by globalist George Soros being a anti-Semitic blow if any.

He also talked about locking up 13- and 14-year-olds convicted of violence and throwing the key away, starting mass deportations and taking over cities with federal troops.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Still, what Trump told CPAC isn’t the scariest thing. The scariest thing is that despite his attempt to overthrow the government and causing the death of several people and injuring hundreds more and his obvious authoritarian streak, Trump is doing quite well in the polls, leading the other candidates. from the GOP to the nomination by wide margins and largely being treated by the media as if he were just another candidate.

A recent Morning Consult poll, for its part, has Trump over Ron DeSantis (not a bargain either) 53% to 28%. And in head-to-head matchups against Joe Biden, the FiveThirtyEights poll survey shows the two neck and neck.

It’s like we’ve really forgotten who Trump is and the media is afraid to tell us. Most of the media simply referred to him as a former president. Now, technically that’s true, just like Caesar was a former Roman consul or Napoleon a former army lieutenant. But does it really paint an accurate picture?

Trump does not want to be president; he wants to be a dictator, and the media is irresponsible when they don’t make the distinction.

This is alarming rhetoric. Encouraged by Trump, January 6 is now being rewritten by many on the right as a sort of stand against tyranny, rather than an act of terror. Trump even recently contributed a song composed by some of the January 6 attackers who are currently imprisoned. At CPAC, he called them great, great patriots sitting in a nearby jail, rotting away and being treated so unfairly like no one has probably ever been treated in this country before, except maybe me.

It might be laughable if it weren’t horrifying. Trump turns January 6 into Remember the Maine. He does to her what Castro did to July 26th. Don’t be surprised when you see the Trumpers start proudly referring to the date and talking about all they did for their country that day.

Virtually all tyrannical movements throughout history follow a similar pattern. A key part of this model, as many historians will tell you, is demonization. Millions and millions of Trump followers have been convinced that the Deep State is working with the globalists to oppress them, and that the woke tyranny is ruining their lives and taking away their freedoms.

This is the final battle, he told the crowd at CPAC. They know it, I know it, you know it, everyone knows it. That’s it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we have no country left. Promising them the moon and stars, he added, all of this is within our grasp, but only if we have the courage to finish the job, gut the Deep State, reclaim our democracy and banish the tyrants. and Marxists in political exile forever. .

Horrible moves don’t come out of nowhere. The first rule of becoming a dictator is to convince people that there is a massive enemy that only you can protect them from: only I can fix it.

If we weren’t prepared for this threat, we could either bring Trump back to the White House after the 2024 election or tell his army of supporters to take to the streets. What stops it?

So here are two simple suggestions for the media: First, listen to what Trump and his cronies are saying and take it very seriously. Second: Whenever Trump is discussed, remind people who he is: the man who tried to install himself as dictator by seeking to reject a peaceful election and overthrow the government.

We know Trump should be in jail. But at least let’s not let him return to the White House by election or by force without any serious opposition.

Rosenfeld is a writer and political commentator.

