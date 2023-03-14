Trump to campaign in Iowa as decision on criminal charges against him looms





Former President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa on Monday for the first time since announcing his third White House bid as Manhattan prosecutors weigh in on whether to indict him for his alleged role in a silent money and cover-up scheme.

His visit to the crucial state that hosts the first GOP contest of the 2024 nominating calendar follows trips by potentials and announced the main challengers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who made his Iowa debut on Friday. , and former United Nations Ambassador. Nikki Haley, a declared candidate who also campaigned in the state last week.

DeSantis, who is seen as Trump’s potential main rival for the Republican sign at this early stage in the campaign, does not plan to make an official announcement on his political future until May or June. But his visit to Iowa, which was followed by a stop Saturday in early-voting Nevada, sent a clear signal of his intentions.

In Davenport, Iowa, to promote his new book, DeSantis didn’t mention Trump by name, but he pitted his administration in Florida against the chaos and leaks that have at times engulfed Trump’s White House.

There’s no drama in our administration, DeSantis said. There is no palace intrigue. (My aides) just sit down and say, OK, what’s the governor going to do next? And we deploy and we execute.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks in Davenport Monday focused on his 2024 education platform as well as trade, energy and agriculture, according to a person familiar with the speech.

Education has become a political flashpoint and is expected to take center stage in the upcoming presidential elections. Trump has called for cutting federal funding to schools that include critical race theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content about our children. He suggested that parents select school principals through a direct election process and threatened to end federal funding for schools that teach a child they could be trapped in the wrong body s he won another term.

In Davenport, Trump is also expected to tout the $28 billion in federal aid his administration has given to farmers affected by its trade war with China as he tries to tap into Iowa’s key agriculture industry, said the person familiar with the speech.

Ahead of his speech, Trump lashed out at DeSantis on his Truth Social platform over DeSantis’ support as a congressman of a 2017 bill that would have ended a federal program requiring fuel from transportation contains a certain percentage of renewable fuels, including ethanol, an important industry in Iowa.

But Trump’s record on ethanol is mixed. He received backlash from farmers when he was president after granting waivers to small refineries temporarily exempting them from laws that require them to blend biofuels like ethanol into their gasoline. Leaders of corn growers’ organizations sent a letter to Trump in response, saying the waivers reduced demand for their crops.

The Trumps campaign halt in Iowa follows an invitation from Manhattan prosecutors to appear before a grand jury, offering the clearest indication yet that a decision on his indictment could soon come. The investigation relates to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in late October 2016, days before the presidential election that year, to stop him from going public with an alleged affair with Trump. a decade earlier. Trump denied having an affair with Daniels. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, met with members of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Trump would be the first former president ever indicted and the first major presidential candidate to be impeached if indicted.

He remains defiant about the Manhattan investigation and several other federal and state investigations and said he wouldn’t even think about quitting the 2024 race if charged.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month, Trump promised his supporters: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your punishment.

As Trump’s operation and campaign strategy begin to take shape, he announced his first team hires last month for the Iowa caucuses, which included Eric Branstad, son of the former governor of Iowa. ‘Iowa, Terry Branstad, and State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, the son of the Iowa GOP. President Jeff Kaufman.

Trump campaign officials know they have their work cut out for them in a state where a win or a loss could set the tone for the entire primary season. But Trump’s team believes it will have an advantage over other 2024 hopefuls because of the data it has collected on rally attendees and Iowa donors during the dozens of times Trump has swung around. has been in the state since launching his first presidential campaign in 2015.

Caucuses are won by the organization at the precinct level, it identifies people and then fires them and that’s what we plan to do, a Trump adviser told CNN, adding that the team would look into on this data in the coming months to identify potential Trump. voters and their constituencies and ensure their voter registration is up to date.

Trump will likely have to step up his outreach to evangelical Christian voters who helped provide him with the state in the 2016 and 2020 general elections after he railed earlier this year at religious conservatives who refused to endorse his third presidential campaign. .

No one has ever done more for Right to Life than Donald Trump. I put in three Supreme Court justices, all of whom voted, and they got something they’ve been fighting for 64 years, for many, many years, Trump told conservative journalist David Brody in a podcast interview online. January, referring to the Supreme Court’s reversal of federal abortion. rights in its decision Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization last summer. There is great disloyalty in the world of politics, and that is a sign of disloyalty.

Bob Vander Plaats, president of influential Christian group The Family Leader, told CNN that the political environment of 2024 is different from that of 2016 and that people are more interested in a vision of the future than a complaint about the past.

Members of the religious community are very grateful to Trump and his presidency, but their loyalty is to one, and that’s not Trump, it’s to God, he said. It’s not just American believers looking for closure. There’s a point where people are just exhausted by former President Trump.

