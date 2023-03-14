A look back at the Stormy Daniels case that could lead to the indictment of Donald Trump : NPR





A look at the case involving former President Donald Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels that could lead to Trump’s indictment.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Donald Trump could soon become the first former president in US history to be indicted. He was asked to testify before a grand jury in New York this week, a move that is seen as a likely prelude to an indictment. NPR’s Ilya Marritz covers Trump’s legal issues and joins us now. Good morning.

ILYA MARRITZ, BYLINE: Hello.

RASCOE: It must be quite a busy pace for you, I imagine, Ilya, because there are several criminal investigations around the former president. Remind us where this one fits into the big picture.

MARRITZ: That’s right. Well, there’s an investigation by a local prosecutor in Atlanta into Trump’s campaign to pressure Georgia officials to move the state to his column in the 2020 election. Then there’s the related federal investigation. in this election and also classified documents that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago. This investigation is the longest of all and dates back to 2016. It is led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who previously secured a conviction against Trump’s family business for long-running tax evasion at the end of Last year. Trump has not been personally charged. Bragg spoke in January right after the sentencing.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALVIN BRAGG: This landmark condemnation serves or should serve as a reminder to everyone in New York, both corporations in their corporate form and their leaders, that this type of conduct in New York will not be tolerated and will be held accountable.

MARRITZ: The next thing DA Bragg said seemed a bit cryptic at the time. He said the conviction closes this chapter of the investigation into former President Trump and his company. We now move on to the next chapter.

RASCOE: I guess we now know the next chapter. It has therefore been widely reported that DA Bragg presented evidence to a grand jury regarding the hidden money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Remind us what happened.

MARRITZ: Stormy Daniels claims to have had an affair with Trump. And during the 2016 presidential campaign, she was looking for a buyer for her story. Obviously, this kind of information would have been bad for candidate Trump. I want you to listen to a tape secretly recorded by Trump’s fixer at the time, Michael Cohen. What you’re about to hear is a conversation Trump and Cohen had not about Stormy Daniels but about another woman, Karen McDougal, who had a similar story about an alleged affair with Trump. You’ll hear Cohen and Trump discuss how to buy the story so they can make sure it never comes out.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICHAEL COHEN: When it comes time for funding, which will be…

DONALD TRUMP: Listen. Why finance?

COHEN: We’ll have to pay…

TRUMP: We’ll pay cash.

COHEN: No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I’ve had…

MARRITZ: In the end, the National Enquirer bought McDougal’s story and didn’t publish it. And Cohen bought the Stormy Daniels story through a shell company. Trump then reimbursed Cohen for what was described as legal fees. And it is the factual pattern that we believe is at the heart of the grand jury’s investigation. The payment could constitute falsification of business records, which could be a felony if it can be shown to be an illegal campaign donation under New York law. Remember, Michael Cohen went to jail for his part in all of this. It was an illegal federal campaign contribution.

RASCOE: But so far there have been no repercussions for Trump personally. What was his role in it?

MARRITZ: Federal prosecutors have been very clear in Cohen’s case. They said Cohen acted at the direction of individual one, a person they did not name but who was very clearly Trump. And Cohen later described being reimbursed by the president in installments, checks bearing Trump’s signature. But the Justice Department has a policy of not pursuing indictments against a sitting president, and that’s when the Manhattan prosecutor began investigating about five years ago. And we are here today.

RASCOE: What does former President Trump’s team say? And what are they likely to say if he’s charged?

MARRITZ: Trump always said the Stormy Daniels story was made up. He says Cohen is a liar, and Democratic prosecutors like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are out to catch him. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina also shared some of his side’s legal strategy for NPR. He told us the law here is murky and Bragg’s likely theory of the case has not been tested. And that’s true. Most legal scholars say the state statutes available to Bragg would make it a very unusual and risky lawsuit. Moreover, the accused is said to be a former president.

RASCOE: If there’s an indictment, when would you expect to see it?

MARRITZ: At the end of this month, at the earliest, that’s what people with knowledge of the New York grand jury process tell us.

RASCOE: This is Ilya Marritz from NPR. Thank you very much for joining us.

MARRITZ: Thank you.

