An indictment by Trump seems likely. It won’t bring him down.





There is growing noise around the possibility that former President Donald Trump will face criminal charges in the near future. The New York Times reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office recently told Trump’s attorneys that he could face charges for paying money to a porn star who claims to have had an affair with him. . And as Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney and legal analyst for NBC News, pointed out, Trump’s invitation to testify before a grand jury in New York this week suggests prosecutors are seriously considering charges.

It’s the kind of news that delights many Americans who are eager to see Trump face all manner of legal consequences for his extensive abuses of power and seemingly wrongful behavior in office. But they shouldn’t be too excited. Neither an indictment nor a conviction would necessarily exclude Trump from the race. And there is little reason to think that if he were to be charged and convicted, he would pay a substantial fine among Republicans as he seeks his third presidential nomination.

It’s hard to see how the controversy stemming from criminal charges would plummet Trump’s support in the Republican base.

The Constitution’s requirements to be eligible for the presidency say nothing about a candidate’s criminal record or legal status. There is even historical precedent for a presidential candidate running and winning votes in prison. It should be noted, however, as my colleague Jordan Rubin has pointed out that some unprecedented complications could arise depending on what Trump may be charged with, it appears that some convictions related to the January 6 insurgency may come into play. conflict with the 14th Amendment. But overall, there’s nothing inherently disqualifying about Trump getting in trouble in the criminal justice system.

Shame certainly wouldn’t prevent it. Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference this month that he had every intention of running even if he was indicted and that he thought being indicted might even help him: I wouldn’t think not even leaving, Trump told reporters at the conference. This will probably improve my numbers. Trump’s confidence in his ability to defy expectations is not surprising. But there may be some truth in that.

At the very least, it’s hard to see how controversy stemming from criminal charges would plummet Trump’s support in the Republican base. Since taking office in January 2017, Trump has never won the approval of the majority of Americans, but it’s also true that nothing he’s done has ever caused him to fall far short. below its approval threshold of about 40%. Trump supporters have stuck with him through countless scandals and crises, and have not defected after committing numerous legally and socially questionable acts, including enriching themselves using his office, abusing presidential power by trying of using allies for political dirt and trying to overthrow his own government. Trump has been impeached twice and the Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million for criminal tax evasion and other crimes in January, and his supporters didn’t bat an eyelid, according to polls.

The stench of crime doesn’t stick with Trump largely because his political identity revolves around the idea that the entire establishment, including the criminal justice system, is corrupt. The investigations, indictments and judgments of the courts may have legal consequences, but they do not have political consequences for people who do not respect the meaning of their sanctions. And so much of Trump’s theory of change, from how he abused his power as president to gain an advantage over his political opponents to inciting a mob to storm the US Capitol, openly seeks to operate outside the conventions of law and standards of democratic governance. If Trump supporters believe state organs are untrustworthy, then attempts by states to hold him accountable for his misconduct could intensify their mobilization on his behalf, as they see themselves as foot soldiers fighting a conspiracy. of the deep state.

Polls indicate there are Republicans ready to quit the Trump show and opt for an alternative MAGA candidate like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It’s possible he could supplant Trump as the frontrunner. But it’s hard to imagine a mass defection from Trump to DeSantis based on some sort of wake-up call sparked by Trump’s indictments. With Trump, impropriety is the point.

