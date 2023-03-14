Trump continues to suck air from the GOP primary





While Trump’s approval ratings may drop and Republican voters tell pollsters they’re ready to look elsewhere, a series of recent developments have kept the party obsessed with him and the scandals that defined his time and his desk. Washington DC and the mainstream conservative media spent days reliving the January 6 riot. And the specter of an indictment from Trump in New York suggests a start to the primary season spent reviving his case.

There’s no question he’s the giant in the middle of the room, and other people will define themselves by him, said Whit Ayres, a longtime Republican pollster.

In the last few days, Trump said he would absolutely stay in the race if indicted and that would probably improve my numbers. Far from straying from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a general election official with independents and pro-democracy Republicans, Trump has suggested pardoning some Jan. 6 defendants and recently collaborated on a song with some d ‘between them. More traditional Republicans grimaced at this and again when Foxs Tucker Carlson released footage downplaying the violence on Capitol Hill.

Just reliving the worst moment of the Trump presidency probably isn’t exactly what the doctor ordered for 2024, Ayres said.

For any other presidential candidate or Republican downside next year, said a Republican strategist who granted anonymity to candidly discuss campaign dynamics, the huge risk is that we have to talk about Jan. 6 during the election campaign.

God, I don’t want to be on this side of this issue, he said.

The primary was always going to be, above all, that of the former president who remains, despite his shortcomings, the favorite of the 2024 pack. But after a less than red midterm and the lackluster first weeks of Trump’s campaign, he is appeared that he might not individually set the terms of the debate. It was time for a new generation, said Haley, the former UN ambassador, when she launched her campaign. Republicans, said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a potential candidate would not choose yesterday’s leadership.

The problem for Republicans is that Trump is making it impossible to run anything other than yesterday’s campaign.

In Washington, Carlsons questioned the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Fox News forced Republicans to answer new batteries of questions about an event they were eager to forget, recalling Trump’s tweets to which they had been clumsily forced to respond throughout his tenure. . This sparked debates within the party over whether the insurgency had, in fact, been mostly peaceful, and led to accusations that those in the party who called it a dark day were ideological squishes.

Then came the news that Trump had been asked to testify before a New York grand jury investigating his involvement in silent money payments during the 2016 campaign, raising the prospect of an explosive criminal case that would once again keep Trump as a central litmus test for the party: Would other Republicans decry the accusation or turn on the former president?

Ignore it, hijack it all you want, said Mike Noble, chief research officer and managing partner of Arizona-based polling firm OH Predictive Insights. This is, right now, the Trump show. The oxygen will just be sucked out of the room focusing on Trump.

The effects were already evident in the fledgling campaign. In announcing last week that he would not run for president, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pointed the finger at Trump, saying he feared a backlog of low-vote candidates precluding an alternative candidate. to get up.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the wealthy biotech entrepreneur and longtime candidate, went the other way, plunging directly into Trump’s orbit. By midweek, he was calling for due process for those arrested during the Jan. 6 riot.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, made his biggest swing yet at Trump, telling a crowd at the Gridiron dinner on Saturday that history would hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6.

Even DeSantis, who largely avoided the former president, seems unlikely to avoid him for long. His Friday visit to Iowa came with Trump just over his shoulder, with Trump set to follow DeSantis to the nation’s first caucus state on Monday.

And then there are the potential candidates who, by virtue of their resumes, are already inextricably linked to Trump. Haley, Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were all in his administration.

It feels like candidates are trying to get away from talking about Trump but keep getting pulled out, said Bob Heckman, a Republican strategist who has worked on nine presidential campaigns. This is all good for Trump for two reasons. One, it keeps him relevant, and two, I think that’s what he wants. He wants to be the center of attention.

Trumps are likely to stay there, too, as multi-candidate events resume this spring, followed by debates in which Republicans will be pressed to comment on the riot and other elements of his tenure.

Already, the GOP primary tracks are tightening in a way that nods to Trump’s strength, with Hogans’ announcement serving as a tacit acknowledgment of the lack of room for any outspoken critic of Trump. Former Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who became Trump’s most prominent GOP antagonist, has been named a professor of practice at the University of Virginia. Former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, became president … of the University of Florida.

In the GOP primary, said former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination. It’ll be Trump, or it’ll be the Trumpiest son of a bitch there- down.

This, he added, is what this base wants.

In a normal re-election year for a sitting president, the opposition party would spend its primary at least partly focused on the incumbent holding a referendum on President Joe Biden in the fall. But since it was midterm in 2022 and, before that, in his failed re-election campaign, the primary is unfolding more like a referendum on Trump. Noble called it the sequel, 100% on Trump. And his opponents, it seems, can’t do much about it.

The press appreciates it. This is the story, this is the conflict, said Beth Miller, a longtime Republican strategist. How not to continue writing about him, since all these questions are always in the foreground.

It’s possible, if DeSantis or another Republican makes the primary competitive, that the singular focus on Trump will fade. Significant differences may arise between applicants on immigration, social security, or a number of other issues.

It’s also possible that another candidate will enter, appealing to what former Republican New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman called dissatisfied voters, who switched to the independent column and might come back if they saw a Republican they thought was viable. and sane and a bit more central.

When asked if any names came to mind, however, she replied: No, not at the moment.

