President inaugurates Besakih Temple and TPST area in Bali

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated facility development for Besakih Temple area in Karangasem Regency and Kesiman Kertalangu Integrated Waste Treatment Site (TPST) in Denpasar city, Bali province on Monday (13/3/2023).

At the inauguration of the temple layout, President Jokowi emphasized the importance of taking care of Pura Agung Besakih which is highly enshrined by Hindus, not only Hindus in Bali but throughout the archipelago.

We must keep this temple sacred, we must treat it with respect so that Hindus and visitors who come to Pura Agung Besakih can feel its sacred aura, because by maintaining purity, cleanliness, cleanliness and at the same time, it becomes a beautiful place, said President Jokowi.

Apart from that, Pura Agung Besakih is always crowded with visitors, especially if there is a big ceremony, especially the Bhatara Turun Kabeh ceremony which takes place every sasih kadasa.

The president felt that the arrival of more and more people and visitors without being balanced with arrangements and anticipation for the future would cause chaos and discomfort.

In 2021, I have ordered and requested PUPRP Minister Pak Basuki to effect arrangements in Besakih temple area with Governor of Bali Province to be carried out in two areas namely Bencingah area and the Manik Mas area, through the construction of various supporting infrastructure so that people are more comfortable during prayer and Pura Agung Besakih, its sanctity is maintained, he explained.

The Head of State also pointed out that it is easier to build good and magnificent facilities than to manage and maintain them.

The president said that the facilities that have been built by the central and provincial governments can be monitored with good professional management.

The management must be prepared with good competence in order to be able to bridge the gap between the different existing interests. Involve the village of Besakih and the traditional village of Besakih, give the community the opportunity to participate and contribute, he said.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), the restructuring of the Agung Besakih Temple cost a budget of IDR 600.1 billion (IDR 378.4 billion APBN and IDR 221.7 billion APBD).

The arrangement includes the construction of a parking lot, the construction of 267 large kiosks and 198 small kiosks, the construction of a pedestrian bridge, as well as various public facilities such as toilets, Bale Pesandekan, Bale Gong and a playground. for children.

TPST Kesiman

President Joko Widodo also inaugurated the Kesiman Kertalangu Integrated Waste Treatment Site (TPST) located in the city of Denpasar, in the province of Bali.

The president said that the TPST is a waste treatment site with a simpler method, but the results are real.

This integrated waste treatment site is the first waste management site I have seen with a system that is not that complicated but the results are concrete and it shows,” said the President.

According to the President, waste management at TPST Kesiman Kertalangu is very good and organized. And encourage all other regencies/cities in the country to emulate the waste management system implemented in these places.

“I want this integrated waste management to be copied by other cities and regencies across the country so that waste management is not an issue for the cities and regencies that we have,” he added.

The President explained that Kesiman Kertalangu TPST could be an example for other districts/cities as it has a clear budget in its operations. In addition, TPST’s waste management system is also more targeted.

“We want to get just one example of correct treatment. The system is up to you. If you want integrated waste treatment like this, which here can turn into pellets or a maggot, it’s already in motion,” said President. (BPMI SatPres IR)

Publisher Iman NR

READ: 24