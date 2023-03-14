Bernie Sanders blames Trump-era politics for Silicon Valley banking race





Senator Bernie Sanders blames Trump-era politics for the Silicon Valley Bank run. Sanders said the 2018 law deregulated the industry and sowed the seeds for the bank’s failure. Sanders said the 2018 law needed to be repealed to “break up too-big-to-fail banks.” Loading Something is loading.

Senator Bernie Sanders blamed a Trump-era banking law for the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

“Let’s be clear. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is the direct result of an absurd 2018 banking deregulation bill signed by Donald Trump that I strongly opposed,” Sanders wrote in a statement on Sunday.

Sanders was referring to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, which former President Donald Trump signed into law in May 2018.

The bill was seen as a significant rollback of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. During the bill’s signing, Trump commented on previous banking reforms, saying “they’ve been in such trouble. One size fits all for all these rules just doesn’t work,” according to the Washington Post.

Trump also said at the time that the Dodd-Frank regulations were “crushing community banks and credit unions across the country.”

Signing the bill meant that Trump exempted small banks from tough regulations and relaxed the rules that big banks had to follow. The law raised the asset threshold for “systematically important financial institutions” from $50 billion to $250 billion.

This meant that Silicon Valley Bank, which ended 2022 with around $209 billion in assets, was no longer designated as a consistently important financial institution. As such, it was not subject to the stricter regulations that apply to large banks.

Sanders wrote in his statement Sunday that the Trump administration ignored all the lessons it should have learned from the 2008 Wall Street crash and the Enron scandal.

“Now is not the time for American taxpayers to bail out Silicon Valley Bank. If there is a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank, it must be 100% funded by Wall Street and the big financial institutions,” he said. he wrote.

Sanders added that the United States “cannot continue down the path of greater socialism for the wealthy and robust individualism for everyone else.”

“Let’s have the courage to stand up to Wall Street, repeal the disastrous Banking Deregulation Act of 2018, break up too-big-to-fail banks, and address the needs of working families, not the risky bets of vulture capitalists. “, wrote Sanders.

For his part, Trump claimed without justification that the Silicon Valley Bank run should be blamed on “the economy.”

“With what’s happening to our economy, and with the proposals being made on THE LARGEST AND MOST INTENSE TAX INCREASE IN UNITED STATES HISTORY, TIMES FIVE, JOE BIDEN WILL BE THE HERBERT HOOVER OF THE ERA MODRRN,” Trump wrote on Social Truth.

“WE WILL HAVE A MUCH GREATER AND MORE POWERFUL GREAT DEPRESSION THAN THAT OF 1929,” Trump continued. “FOR PROOF, THE BANKS ARE ALREADY STARTING TO COLLAPSE!!! »

A Trump spokesperson told Insider that “the out-of-control Democrats and the Biden administration have continued to pathetically try to blame President Trump for their failures with desperate lies, such as the CCP spy balloons, the train derailment in eastern Palestine and now the collapse of SVB.”

“This is nothing more than a sad attempt to enlighten the public to escape responsibility,” the spokesperson told Insider.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a catastrophic bank run. The Silicon Valley Bank collapse has become the biggest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis.

The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution, per property class. However, startups with money at Silicon Valley Bank over $250,000 are now at risk of being unable to pay next week.

