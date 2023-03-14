Donald Trump reportedly plans to leak explosive letters from this British royal in his new book





In case you didn’t know, former President Donald Trump is releasing another book by April 25, and this one brings in plenty of high-profile figures. This book is not an autobiography or another professional guide, it is a book of letters that he has acquired over the years. In Letters to Trump, many number letters will be seen to him in the public eye, including those of Princess Diana.

Per Newsweek, multiple sources say the letters have the potential to cause embarrassment, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams saying, It’s possible that [the letter] may contain embarrassing material, although it is highly unlikely that it will contain anything incriminating, as [Diana] apparently looked at him with disdain.

Along with Diana, letters from Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II and Kim Jong Un would also be in the upcoming book. But many are interested to see what Diana wrote to the former president.

In 2022, biography The King: The Life of Charles III claimed Trump aggressively pursued Diana after she and King Charles III divorced in 1996, and he’s not alone.

Journalist Selena Scott wrote in 2015 for The Sunday Times per People, He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with huge bouquets of flowers, each worth hundreds of pounds. Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife. As the roses and orchids piled up in her apartment, she worried more and more about what she should do. He had started to feel like Trump was stalking her.

Diana and Trump met in the 1990s because they were in the same social circle and met at charity functions. He has made vulgar comments about her in the past and even wrote in his 1997 book The Art of Comeback, I have only one regret in the women’s department that I never had the opportunity to woo Lady Diana Spencer.

The book is due out in just over a month, and really, no one knows what to expect.

