Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy step in





Former President Donald Trump and other 2024 Republican presidential candidates spoke out over the failure of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend, offering early hints of their varied approaches to the markets.

Trump, who is widely seen as the frontrunner among the official and likely early nominees, took the opportunity to lash out at President Joe Biden, without giving details on how he would handle the situation differently.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump released an all-caps prediction that “WE WILL HAVE A GREAT DEPRESSION MUCH GREATER AND MORE POWERFUL THAN 1929. AS PROOF, THE BANKS ARE ALREADY BEGINNING TO COLLAPSE!!!”

The claim came as Trump’s spokesperson claimed in a statement to Fox News that “Biden has presided over a disastrous economy that has devastated ordinary Americans and caused misery across the country due to his anti- American”.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as Trump’s main Republican challenger even though he has yet to formally announce a White House bid, suggested that diversity initiatives, d equity and inclusion were to blame for the bank’s failure.

“This bank, they’re so preoccupied with DEI and politics and all kinds of things, I think it’s really distracted them from focusing on their core business,” DeSantis said in a Fox interview on Sunday morning.

SVB’s website had a page touting its adherence to diversity initiatives, but experts attributed the collapse to a chain reaction resulting from rising interest rates and the bank’s inability to protect itself effectively against that.

DeSantis also appeared to complain about overregulation, saying, “We have a massive federal bureaucracy and yet they never seem to be there when they need to be able to prevent something like this.”

Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB, was shut down by financial regulators last week, marking the biggest failure of a banking institution since the 2008 financial crisis. The sudden collapse of the country’s 16th largest bank, a a major player in the tech industry, sparked a wave of fear that the fallout would spread to other big banks.

The government on Sunday evening announced a plan to ensure that depositors at SVB and Signature Bank, one of the cryptocurrency industry’s top lenders that has also been shut down, will have full access to their accounts. deposits. Banking regulators have stressed that taxpayers will not cover the cost of deposit insurance. Special charges will be imposed on federally insured banks to replenish the Deposit Insurance Fund, they said.

Biden, in a speech on Monday, called for a “full accounting” of the situation and for steps to be taken to reduce the risk of future bank failures. He also noted that “investors in banks will not be protected”, adding: “That’s how capitalism works.”

Biden, who is expected to announce he will run for re-election in 2024, gave the speech after several possible rivals weighed in on the crisis.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said Saturday night that “taxpayers absolutely should not bail out our Silicon Valley Bank.”

“Private investors can buy the bank and its assets. It is not the responsibility of the American taxpayer to intervene,” Haley said in a statement, adding, “The era of big governments and corporate bailouts must terminate”.

The Biden administration has bristled at the idea that it is bailing out banks, with officials noting that bank shareholders and bondholders are unprotected.

In a follow-up tweet on Monday, Haley took issue with that rotation.

“Joe Biden claims this isn’t a bailout. It is,” she tweeted. “Now, depositors in sound banks are forced to subsidize the mismanagement of Silicon Valley Bank. When the Deposit Insurance Fund runs out, all bank customers are responsible. It’s a public bailout.”

She said SVB depositors should be paid by selling the bank’s assets.

Trump also accused “out of control Democrats” of blaming Trump for the collapse. Some lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other critics have recently pointed to legislation Trump signed in 2018 that rolled back some banking regulations. The bill received bipartisan support in Congress, although some Democrats criticized the measure at the time.

“Let’s be clear. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is the direct result of an absurd 2018 banking deregulation bill signed by Donald Trump that I strongly opposed,” Sanders said in a statement on Sunday.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a conservative entrepreneur and political commentator who entered the GOP primary race last month, had argued on Twitter that the government should “let SVB completely fail” without protecting its depositors.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. “should step aside and let whoever wants to acquire SVB close the deal,” Ramaswamy tweeted on Saturday.

Steve Laffey, another GOP presidential candidate, said in a statement Saturday that his own party and the broader United States “have avoided directly confronting our problems for many years, and the results have been disastrous.”

