Imran Khan leads thousands on campaign rally in Lahore as Islamabad police arrive to arrest him





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans outside his house in Lahore. | Photo credit: AFP

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 13, 2023 led a march of thousands of his supporters as Islamabad police arrived here to arrest him after two no-bail warrants were issued for his arrest. him, a day after he canceled his party’s campaign rally following a ban on public gatherings in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Supporters of the 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician have thrown rose petals at a convoy carrying him to Data Darbar where he is expected to address his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

Also read: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan once again evades hearing in Toshakhana case and avoids arrest

Mr Khan left his Zaman Park residence as Islamabad police arrived in Lahore in a special helicopter to arrest the PTI leader after two no bail warrants were issued for him for not failed to appear in court in the Toshakhana case and for threatening a female magistrate. as he addressed a public rally here last year, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Earlier, the Lahore district administration met with the party leadership to discuss the rally, its itinerary and security arrangements.

The district administration, however, imposed a condition that no PTI leader would make any statement against the judiciary or any other institution, according to the newspaper.

Also read: Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad police show up at his residence; is aimed at party workers

Mr Khan canceled his party’s planned campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday after the Punjab caretaker government banned public gatherings in the provincial capital.

In a televised address, Mr Khan announced on Saturday that he would lead an election campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday and urged his supporters and workers to participate in the face of alleged police brutality against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Shortly after its announcement, the local government enforced Article 144 in the provincial capital and banned public gatherings, citing concerns following a Pakistani Super League (PSL) cricket match in the city .

Mr Khan’s party has approached the Electoral Commission offices and the courts against the government’s decision, saying the imposition of Section 144 should be declared null and void.

Later, in a surprise move, he postponed the rally, calling on his workers “not to fall into this trap”.

“It again appears that Section 144 was illegally imposed only on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities continue in Lahore. Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by shipping containers and a large contingent of police Obviously like March 8, Punjab CM and police want to provoke clashes to file more fake FIRs against ldrshp and PTI workers and use them as a pretext to postpone the elections (sic), a tweeted Mr. Khan.

He told his followers “not to fall into this trap”.

“Therefore, we have postponed the rally until tomorrow,” he tweeted.

However, Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said no ban had been imposed on political activities in the city. “All political parties are free to campaign,” he tweeted.

A Khans party activist was killed on Wednesday in a crackdown on his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Lahore, defying a government ban on gatherings in the city.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of his independent decisions in foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/imran-khan-leads-thousands-at-election-rally-in-lahore-as-islamabad-police-arrive-to-arrest-him/article66615611.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos