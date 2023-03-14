Islamabad police expected to arrest Imran Khan in ‘next 24 hours’





Islamabad Police stage a flag march in the federal capital on August 5, 2023. APPCops in Lahore to apprehend the leader of PTI in a judge threat case. A court in Islamabad issued non-releasable warrants earlier in the day. The local police to “completely support” the cops of the capital in their quest.

LAHORE: Islamabad police will travel to Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, sources said on Monday, after his non-releasable arrest warrants were issued in a threatening case against a female judge. belonging to a federal capital court.

Desperate to put him behind bars, a group of Islamabad police flew to Lahore by helicopter earlier today to arrest the PTI chairman who was ousted as prime minister last year in April .

The sources told Geo News that several decisions were made during a meeting between Islamabad and Lahore police officials as law enforcement came to the city for the second time to arrest Khan.

The meeting participants decided that the Islamabad police would be fully supported and that it would be ensured that cops from the capital would reach Khan’s residence at Zaman Park unhindered, the sources said.

“Before Islamabad Police leave for Zaman Park, they will contact Khan’s Chief Security Officer,” the sources added.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans outside his house in Lahore on March 5, 2023. AFP

Khan was convicted in a case of threatening magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a rally at F-9 Park on August 20, in an attempt to terrorize police officers and the judiciary.

The main objective was to prevent the police and the judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, the FIR said. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad under Section 7 of the ATA.

However, last year in September, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) quashed the terrorism charges and ordered the case transferred to a competent court under the remaining articles of the FIR.

Two courts issued non-dischargeable arrest warrants for Khan in separate cases, however, he repeatedly failed to appear before them and instead held a rally in Lahore, where he also announced that he would hold a “historic” gathering this Sunday.

As part of the Toshakhana case, police in the capital had also arrived in Lahore on March 5, but were told Khan was not at his Zaman Park residence, leaving them empty-handed. .

Issuance of warrants

Earlier in the day, Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim released the three-page reserved verdict and issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Khan’s repeated failure to appear.

Rejecting Khan’s request for exemption from attending the hearing of the case in person, the court ordered the police to bring the PTI chief before him by March 29.

The former Prime Minister, instead of attending the hearing, filed an appeal for an exemption from physically appearing before the judge, asking for permission to join the legal proceedings virtually by video link.

During the hearing, a lawyer for PTI leader Intezar Haider Panjutha said it was not safe for the 71-year-old politician to come to Islamabad amid security threats against him, adding that they had filed a petition in the High Court of Islamabad. (IHC) requesting permission to appear in court virtually.

Another member of Khan’s legal team, Naeem Haider Panjutha, said a petition had been filed requesting exemption from attendance on behalf of the former prime minister for security reasons.

The lawyer also asked to accept Imran’s plea, mentioning that “not appearing for certain reasons and not wanting to appear are two different things.”

The court gave Khan a chance to appear before it, but he failed to appear, resulting in the issuance of the warrants.

Mandates of the Toshakhana case

Earlier today, a District and Sessions Court also reinstated the former prime minister’s non-releasable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad court had earlier reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking exemption from hearing the case.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-releasable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the continued absence of the PTI leader.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the PTI chief’s plea against Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s ruling and ordered Khan to ensure he appears in the lower court on March 13 .

However, at today’s hearing, Khan entered a plea of ​​exemption citing security threats and did not appear in court once again.

Rejecting Khan’s plea of ​​exemption, the court issued orders to arrest the PTI leader and present him in court on March 18.

“It is the job of the police to bring Imran Khan to court,” the court noted.

