Politics
Listen to the rumblings? – Log
A PEOPLES movement is underway in Israel against its far-right government. Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to subvert the neutrality of the judiciary, with the selfish aim of killing the criminal cases hanging over his head and those of his colleagues. In a number of democracies, the judiciary is or has been attacked by the right for similar reasons. India is witness to this in a not very subtle way. Pakistan has also experienced political interference in the justice system at least since Bhutto’s hanging. Then Nawaz Sharif and Gen Musharraf, vicious towards each other, took turns undermining the courts. Pakistan, however, has also seen mass movements that have overthrown military dictators and restored democracy, albeit intermittently. Where is that old fire in the belly for India?
Brutally describing the unprecedented attack on Indian democracy at a Cambridge University lecture is one thing. Few Indian politicians are able to speak with conviction without a teleprompter as Rahul Gandhi recently did in front of an enlightened audience, while still making a lot of sense. But just as he was speaking at a conference titled Learning to Listen in the 21st Century, two unrelated landmark events were unfolding in Turkey and Israel. Did he listen to them too?
Events could send any struggling Democratic opposition to the drawing board. In Turkey, a last-minute collapse of the disparate six-party alliance, preparing to contest the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, is a lesson for any less solid political alliance on a possible ambush on the eve of a victory. Equally instructive has been the ability of the opposition to quickly bury their differences, which eludes India. The Turkish groups have compromised among themselves so that their common goal of defeating Erdogan remains paramount. There’s a good chance they’ll succeed, but even if they don’t, it won’t be for lack of doing their best to restore Turkey’s secular democracy.
However, it is the departure of Israeli Air Force pilots to join the teeming protests against the Netanyahu government that is truly remarkable and unprecedented. These pilots are generally adept at bombing vulnerable neighborhoods, including Palestinian neighborhoods. But their stand for the defense of democracy offers a lesson to all countries with a strong army. There were rumblings in India once. Jaya Prakash Narayan, the mass leader opposed Indira Gandhis authoritarian patch and called on the military and police to disobey her, an unusual quest but a thoroughly democratic call when democracy itself is being murdered. The RSS had supported the JP movement. The boot today is on the other foot. Is the Indian opposition convinced of following in the footsteps of the JP to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Does he feel the urgent need to make sacrifices and compromises to save and heal the wounded nation?
The fact is that Cambridge University cannot change the oppressive government in India.
The Israeli government may or may not succeed in neutralizing the Supreme Court, which it has proposed to do. But the masses are on the streets to act when their nation is in peril. And India cannot exist as a nation without democracy. The secular democracy inscribed in its constitution binds it together.
Rahul Gandhi has evolved as a candidate for any tough job that could help save the Indian republic from its impending destruction. But he should also have a conversation with Professor Amartya Sen who was quoted recently as saying that Mamata Bannerjee would make a good prime minister. Others have their hats in the ring. Gandhi’s speech in the holy portals of Cambridge tied in well with his recent 4,000 kilometer march from the southern tip of India to what is effectively the garrison area of Jammu and Kashmir. Not bad if the march served as a learning curve for Gandhi’s descendant, but even better if it was the precursor to a massive upsurge as is happening elsewhere, and which has seen positive results in many states of Latin America and Africa.
Rahul Gandhi spoke about the surveillance, to which opposition politicians and journalists, among others, were illegally subjected. His remarks about deep corruption, graphically manifesting as crony capitalism, are all well founded. Few can match the nationwide feat of mass contact he has recently displayed and his declamation at the world’s premier university. The fact is that Cambridge University cannot change the oppressive government in India. Only the Indian opposition can. Rahul Gandhi has the credentials to weld mutually wary opposition parties into a force to usher in the change needed.
The stakes are not lacking to unite the people and the parties. To name just one, call out BJP-backed ruling alliances in northeastern states where its supporters are asserting their right to eat beef. And place it alongside the two Muslim boys cremated in a jeep near Delhi by alleged cow vigilantes. The criminality and hypocrisy of it.
The fascist assault on India’s justice system is an issue waiting to be addressed for national mobilization. The assault comes at a time when the new Chief Justice is becoming one with his own mind. Judges stopped accepting official briefs in sealed envelopes as had become the practice, dodging public scrutiny, for example, in the controversial warplane deal with France. Justice has set up an investigation into the Adani affair, something unthinkable until recently.
The timing of the virulent criticism of the judiciary is remarkable. The Minister of Justice described the judges as unelected individuals, perhaps implying that they were responsible to the elected parliament like any other bureaucrat. It’s mischievous. The Supreme Court established new transparent principles in the appointment of electoral commissioners. It’s a rap on the fingers of an unholy system. Could anyone call this a fair election in a secular democracy when people are polarized in harmful ways and the election commission looks the other way? Questions are best answered by opposition parties, preferably in unison.
The author is Dawns correspondent in Delhi.
Posted in Dawn, March 14, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1742116/listening-to-the-rumblings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump slams DeSantis, says he regrets his endorsement of him
- Listen to the rumblings? – Log
- Two disabled Raleigh actors play major roles alongside famous actor Woody Harrelson
- Men’s and women’s tennis dominates at Sul Ross
- Mindy Kaling Wore 2 Dresses to the Oscars: Here’s Why
- Study Reveals Common Genetic Underpinnings of Endometriosis and Other Pain Conditions
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces arrest today
- Telugu BLAST fans hail Jimmy Kimmel for calling SS Rajamouli’s RRR a ‘Bollywood movie’
- Accelerator: 14 startups selected for Climate Change in Europe
- Kinetics of successive SARS-CoV-2 infections
- President Jokowi inaugurates the facilities of the sacred area of Pura Agung Besakih
- Plessey School site has a colorful history in the French Quarter | Entertainment/Life