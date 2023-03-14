Listen to the rumblings? – Log

A PEOPLES movement is underway in Israel against its far-right government. Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to subvert the neutrality of the judiciary, with the selfish aim of killing the criminal cases hanging over his head and those of his colleagues. In a number of democracies, the judiciary is or has been attacked by the right for similar reasons. India is witness to this in a not very subtle way. Pakistan has also experienced political interference in the justice system at least since Bhutto’s hanging. Then Nawaz Sharif and Gen Musharraf, vicious towards each other, took turns undermining the courts. Pakistan, however, has also seen mass movements that have overthrown military dictators and restored democracy, albeit intermittently. Where is that old fire in the belly for India?

Brutally describing the unprecedented attack on Indian democracy at a Cambridge University lecture is one thing. Few Indian politicians are able to speak with conviction without a teleprompter as Rahul Gandhi recently did in front of an enlightened audience, while still making a lot of sense. But just as he was speaking at a conference titled Learning to Listen in the 21st Century, two unrelated landmark events were unfolding in Turkey and Israel. Did he listen to them too?

Events could send any struggling Democratic opposition to the drawing board. In Turkey, a last-minute collapse of the disparate six-party alliance, preparing to contest the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, is a lesson for any less solid political alliance on a possible ambush on the eve of a victory. Equally instructive has been the ability of the opposition to quickly bury their differences, which eludes India. The Turkish groups have compromised among themselves so that their common goal of defeating Erdogan remains paramount. There’s a good chance they’ll succeed, but even if they don’t, it won’t be for lack of doing their best to restore Turkey’s secular democracy.

However, it is the departure of Israeli Air Force pilots to join the teeming protests against the Netanyahu government that is truly remarkable and unprecedented. These pilots are generally adept at bombing vulnerable neighborhoods, including Palestinian neighborhoods. But their stand for the defense of democracy offers a lesson to all countries with a strong army. There were rumblings in India once. Jaya Prakash Narayan, the mass leader opposed Indira Gandhis authoritarian patch and called on the military and police to disobey her, an unusual quest but a thoroughly democratic call when democracy itself is being murdered. The RSS had supported the JP movement. The boot today is on the other foot. Is the Indian opposition convinced of following in the footsteps of the JP to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Does he feel the urgent need to make sacrifices and compromises to save and heal the wounded nation?

The fact is that Cambridge University cannot change the oppressive government in India.

The Israeli government may or may not succeed in neutralizing the Supreme Court, which it has proposed to do. But the masses are on the streets to act when their nation is in peril. And India cannot exist as a nation without democracy. The secular democracy inscribed in its constitution binds it together.

Rahul Gandhi has evolved as a candidate for any tough job that could help save the Indian republic from its impending destruction. But he should also have a conversation with Professor Amartya Sen who was quoted recently as saying that Mamata Bannerjee would make a good prime minister. Others have their hats in the ring. Gandhi’s speech in the holy portals of Cambridge tied in well with his recent 4,000 kilometer march from the southern tip of India to what is effectively the garrison area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. Not bad if the march served as a learning curve for Gandhi’s descendant, but even better if it was the precursor to a massive upsurge as is happening elsewhere, and which has seen positive results in many states of Latin America and Africa.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about the surveillance, to which opposition politicians and journalists, among others, were illegally subjected. His remarks about deep corruption, graphically manifesting as crony capitalism, are all well founded. Few can match the nationwide feat of mass contact he has recently displayed and his declamation at the world’s premier university. The fact is that Cambridge University cannot change the oppressive government in India. Only the Indian opposition can. Rahul Gandhi has the credentials to weld mutually wary opposition parties into a force to usher in the change needed.

The stakes are not lacking to unite the people and the parties. To name just one, call out BJP-backed ruling alliances in northeastern states where its supporters are asserting their right to eat beef. And place it alongside the two Muslim boys cremated in a jeep near Delhi by alleged cow vigilantes. The criminality and hypocrisy of it.

The fascist assault on India’s justice system is an issue waiting to be addressed for national mobilization. The assault comes at a time when the new Chief Justice is becoming one with his own mind. Judges stopped accepting official briefs in sealed envelopes as had become the practice, dodging public scrutiny, for example, in the controversial warplane deal with France. Justice has set up an investigation into the Adani affair, something unthinkable until recently.

The timing of the virulent criticism of the judiciary is remarkable. The Minister of Justice described the judges as unelected individuals, perhaps implying that they were responsible to the elected parliament like any other bureaucrat. It’s mischievous. The Supreme Court established new transparent principles in the appointment of electoral commissioners. It’s a rap on the fingers of an unholy system. Could anyone call this a fair election in a secular democracy when people are polarized in harmful ways and the election commission looks the other way? Questions are best answered by opposition parties, preferably in unison.

