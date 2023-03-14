Trump slams DeSantis, says he regrets his endorsement of him





Trump spent nearly 10 minutes pursuing DeSantis, who is widely considered his most formidable challenger for the Republican nomination. The Florida governor, who is expected to launch his campaign after the states’ legislative session ends in May, embarked on a tour of early primary states to promote his recently released memoir, including in Iowa, where he appeared Friday.

Trump has argued that DeSantis begged him for an endorsement in his first gubernatorial run, when polls showed him trailing his main challenger, then-Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

I said You’re so dead right now you don’t go, no endorsement is gonna save you. George Washington will not save you. He said, I’m telling you, if you approve of me, I have a chance, Trump said.

Trump said he ultimately decided to back DeSantis because he defended him as he faced a Democratic-led impeachment over allegations he pressured Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to quit. he investigates the Joe Bidens family. In fact, DeSantis fell on Trump’s radar defending him from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.

DeSantis won the primary while heavily promoting his support of Trump. He then prevailed in the general election over Democrat Andrew Gillum. Trump said that before the general election, DeSantis doubted his victory.

Trump said he was then dismayed when then-Governor DeSantis refused to answer questions about whether he would challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump said he last spoke with DeSantis several months ago. His remarks indicate that he is intensely focused on DeSantis, who he acknowledged was probably his most serious challenger. Behind the scenes, the team of former presidents conducted polls to assess the weaknesses of governors. However, there was one attack that Trump refused to make: calling DeSantis Meatball Ron. It had been reported that Trump was working on the nickname. But he dismissed the idea, calling the nickname too crude.

During another scuffle with reporters on the flight back to West Palm Beach late that evening, Trump doubled down on his remarks about DeSantis. The former president called the governor a flip-flop, ridiculed his debating skills and compared him to establishment-aligned Republicans like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Remember this: If it wasn’t for me, Ron DeSanctimonious would probably be working at a law firm right now, or maybe a Pizza Hut, I don’t know.

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment on Trump’s remarks. The governor has largely avoided engaging with the former president, recently saying he doesn’t spend his time trying to smear other Republicans.

Trump was also asked about comments made by former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend at the Gridiron dinner, where he called Jan. 6 a shame and said Trump should be held accountable for the murderous assault on the Capitol.

Pence is now considering challenging Trump for the nomination.

I heard his statement, and I guess he decided being nice wasn’t working because he was 3% in the polls, so he figured he might as well not be nice anymore , Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/13/trump-lashes-out-desantis-regrets-endorsement-00086861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos