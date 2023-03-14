Sunak says he will leave Tory MPs free to decide the fate of Boris Johnson’s party

//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?>

Rishi Sunak has pledged to give Tory MPs the freedom to decide Boris Johnson’s fate before he questions whether he lied about partygate.

The prime minister said on Monday he would not pressure fellow Tories to be lenient with his predecessor as he faces possible suspension.

Mr Johnson is due to appear on TV before the Privileges Committee next week so he can be questioned whether he deliberately misled the Commons.

If the cross-party group of MPs decides he does, they could recommend a suspension which could ultimately lead to a by-election for Mr Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

But speaking to ITV News during a visit to San Diego, Mr Sunak insisted he would not try to influence the committee’s Tories not to impose a heavy sentence.

That wouldn’t be fair, Mr. Sunak said.

When asked if he was concerned that a suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election, Mr. Sunak added: That is the business of Parliament, of the House.

It is not normal for the government to get involved.

Evidence

In an interim report, the committee said evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been evident to Mr Johnson during the partygate saga.

They look at at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs with his denials.

But Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking his own Covid laws, denied lying to the House and said he expects to be cleared.

The committee will publish its findings and make a recommendation on any punishment, but it will ultimately be up to the full House of Commons to decide whether or not to approve a decision on Mr Johnson’s fate.

Mr Sunak also defended his predecessors’ massive earnings outside Parliament, as analysis of official statements suggests Mr Johnson has earned 4.8 million, mostly since leaving No 10.

The Prime Minister told Sky News: There are many different ways MPs can combine what they do in Parliament with the other things they pursue. It’s just that there’s a balance there.

He said that there are guidelines of Parliament and of its right to which they are respected.

A contrast has been drawn between his strong criticism of Matt Hancock for flying off to the Australian jungle to appear on Im A Celebrity and his defense of the former Tory leader.

Mr Sunak said: There is a difference between being physically unable to do your job in the UK if you are abroad for a long time and being able to do all the things at the same time. I think most people will appreciate that there is a difference.