Trump tears up Ron DeSantis in Iowa as presidential race heats up





Trump is the only one who can save this country at this point, said Traci Walters, a 52-year-old accountant from Cedar Rapids. We know he can do it. And you know, other people, maybe they can, maybe they can’t. We do not know.

The former president’s biggest lines of applause came when he spoke about burning social issues, such as the banning of critical race theory in schools and transgender athletes from women’s sports.

But, as he rolled out his platform’s educational board, he also showed he cared about how DeSantis used the federal Covid-19 response to appeal to GOP voters.

Trump, who has pushed for vaccine development as president, echoed rhetoric from DeSantis who signed a ban on vaccine mandates last year.

I will not give a dime to any school that has a vaccination mandate, Trump said Monday. He also promised to push other states to adopt school voucher systems similar to the one enacted by Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and for the direct election of school principals. In an area where the president has a more obvious role in politics, he said it was a “short-term goal” to dismantle the Department of Education.

Although the event is billed by his campaign as focused on education, Trump leaned heavily into agriculture and trade.

Iowa is one of the nation’s top-producing agricultural states, and Trump has trumpeted his record on the matter. He recounted providing payments to farmers to offset the costs of a trade war with China, reminded voters he had rescinded a recently revived Obama-era regulation that specifies which waterways are subject to the standards of the Clean Water Act, and promised to do more.

“Within hours of my inauguration, I will reverse all Biden policies that brutalize our farmers,” Trump said, prompting a standing ovation and a chant of “USA” with his call to repeal Biden’s farm agenda. Then he pledged to make fertilizers cheaper and export more ethanol.

Reynolds, who appeared twice with DeSantis on Friday, introduced Trump and praised his work for the state as president.

“In short,” she said, “he fought for the Iowans.”

In an interview with NBC News on Friday, Reynolds, who hasn’t endorsed a nominee, veered off when asked if there was a chance he could be the running mate for the eventual nominee.

“We were focused on Iowa right now,” she said. “We’re going to spend a lot of time here.”

Trump, who addressed a significantly larger crowd than at the two DeSantis events last week, said he chose the indoor venue because it was too cold outside for one of his hallmark rallies. . The theater manager said there were over 2,000 people in attendance. Jason Miller, one of Trump’s top advisers, said the audience included people from 77 of the state’s 99 counties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-rips-ron-desantis-iowa-2024-presidential-race-heats-rcna74564 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos