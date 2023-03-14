Tenkasi: street sign named after PM Modi removed





It is quite common to name streets and roads after freedom fighters, politicians and even our colonizers. Some time ago, a street in Tenkasi that bore the name Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media. Over the weekend, Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah shared a photo of himself standing next to the billboard on this street in Tenkasi on Twitter. . @ Honorable PM Narendra Modi Street, #GossipTamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/qi82tSCB59 SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) March 12, 2023 This seems to have been noticed by management and the next morning it was noted that company staff had been seen uprooting the board. It is unknown who named the street as such and exactly when it happened. @SuryahSG . ! pic.twitter.com/ExIccmgsvm Selva Kumar (@Selvakumar_IN) March 13, 2023 This is an irony as there are many such streets and localities named after Mr Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of the State even when he was in power. The east coast route was renamed “Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai” last year by current Chief Minister MK Stalin. There was also an attempt to name Manakkalam Street in Karur (Ward 36) after Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of the current Chief Minister, but was later retired by society. The DMK government tried to rename ‘South Car Street’ to Thiruvarur after the late former CM Karunanidhi, but backed out after strong public resistance. It should be noted that the removal of name signs and the renaming of streets and localities is not happening for the first time by the DMK government. As soon as it came to power, the DMK ensured that social welfare programs launched by the previous AIADMK government under J Jayalalithaa, such as Amma Unavagam (canteens) formulated by her in 2013, were shut down and stripped of their names. There was a rumor that it would be renamed Kalaignar Unavagam Canteen but that has not happened so far. Many Amma canteens and clinics were closed after the DMK government came to power. Click hereto subscribe to La Commune on Telegram and personally receive the best stories of the day.

