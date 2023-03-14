Tucker Carlson ‘don’t hate me anymore,’ after recent Fox show





Trump triumphantly declared that Fox News host Tucker Carlson “don’t hate me anymore” on Sunday night. This followed revelations that Carlson had previously told a confidant that he hated Trump. All appears to be forgiven after Carlson airs a misleading montage of footage of the Capitol riot. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday night that Tucker Carlson “doesn’t hate me, or at least, no more!”

This follows revelations this month of a message between the Fox News host and a 2021 confidant, when Carlson said he hated Trump.

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson wrote in a post. In another, he wrote longingly about not having to cover the former president on his show anymore.

Posting on Truth Social on Sunday evening, Trump shared an article about one of Carlson’s recent episodes, which misrepresented the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, describing it as a peaceful event.

This portrayal is politically beneficial to Trump, and the former president has used it to affirm Carlson’s personal feelings about him.

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s out-of-hours request for comment.

The remark appears to be Trump’s first public reaction to Carlson’s barbed comments about him, as revealed in court documents attached to a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

The lawsuit alleged that the network knowingly misled viewers about the 2020 election, amplifying Trump’s false claims that it was stolen from him and dragging the voting machine company’s reputation through the mire over the course of the election. process.

Dominion says many of the messages uncovered between Fox News producers and on-air stars like Carlson revealed how little they believed what they were saying. In Carlson’s case, they also revealed his contempt for Trump himself.

Carlson’s remarks came as a surprise not only in the context of the trial, but also because of his longtime support for Trump or at least Trump-style politics on his show.

Fox News said the posts were hand-picked and presented out of context.

Trump’s assertion Sunday night that Carlson doesn’t hate him after all came in reaction to Carlson’s portrayal of 41,000 hours of security footage from the Capitol riot, granted to him exclusively by the President of the Chamber, Kevin McCarthy.

Last week, Carlson offered his perspective on the riot, picking quieter moments from the roughly six-hour attack on the Capitol and telling his audience that the footage is “demolishing” the idea that he it was an insurrection.

Trump shared an enthusiastic description of the show by far-right media company Right Side Broadcasting Network along with his comment.

