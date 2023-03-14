Inaugurated by Jokowi, this budget embellishes the temple of Besakih





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Construction company PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) has completed the construction of Besakih temple arrangement located in Karangasem regency, Bali province. The project is valued at IDR 378 billion. The land structuring project was inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on (3/13) which was symbolically marked by the procession of hammering the kentongan and signing the inscription. President Joko Widodo said the Besakih temple has always been popular with Hindus from all over Indonesia. Also, during the implementation of the Bhatara Turun Kabeh ceremony which is performed every sasi kadasa. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT According to him, if the crowd is not balanced with arrangements and anticipation, there are fears that it could cause potential discomfort to visitors. “For this, I want to entrust that the facilities that have been built by the central and provincial governments with very large funds must be followed by good management and professional management,” he said on Tuesday (14 /3). Meanwhile, Anton Satyo Hendriatmo, as operations manager, said the project was one of efforts to protect the cultural heritage area which is the center of worship for Hindus in Bali as well as a tourist destination. world class. The works were carried out for 20 months from August 2021 with a maintenance period of 12 months. “This project held by the PUPR ministry has a contract value of IDR 378 billion,” he said. The scope of work carried out by PTPP includes preparation, planning, construction works (structural works, architectural works, mechanical electrical and plumbing works, as well as landscaping and site works), maintenance and the application of local wisdom. The implementation of Besakih temple structuring works was divided into 2 areas, namely Manik Mas building with construction area of ​​60,028 m2 and Bencingan area with construction area of ​​8,032 m2 which has been achieved by constructing various supporting infrastructures. in the zone. “In addition, the arrangement in the Besakih temple area also supports the development of the UMKM program for the surrounding community with the construction of 56 kiosks in the Manik Mas building and 334 kiosks in the Becingah area,” he said. he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article PTPP builds a palace in IKN and reaps the highest contract value (rob/ayh)



