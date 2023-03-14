Imran Khan probably arrested today, former Pak PM leads huge rally in Lahore





Lahore: Two warrants of arrest without bail were issued on Monday for ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to appear in court in the Toshakhana case and for threatening a female magistrate while addressing a rally audience here last year.

A police team from Islamabad traveled to Lahore to arrest Khan.

Khan, the 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician who is recovering from a gunshot wound in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, skipped arraignment hearings in the cases.

District and Supplementary Sessions Courts, Judge Zafar Iqbal (hearing the Toshakhana case) and Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim (hearing the threatening judge’s case) have issued arrest warrants for Imran and ordered the police to present him in court on March 18 and March. 21 respectively.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state depository called Toshakhana and sell them for profit.

The case against Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was filed last August, following his remarks at a rally here, during which he warned the district and session judge added Zeba Chaudhry and senior police officials of disastrous consequences for their “biased” attitude towards her party.

He also blamed them for the treatment of his assistant Shehbaz Gill, who he said was tortured in police custody.

Initially, Khan was convicted under various sections of Pakistan’s criminal code after the High Court in Islamabad initiated contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister.

In September last year, Khan appeared before the Sessions Judge to personally apologize to Chaudhry.

Consequently, the Islamabad High Court dropped the terrorism charges against Khan.

However, a similar complaint was filed against him after the registration of the FIR.

Khan sharply criticized state institutions after a failed attempt by police to arrest him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore earlier this month.

According to Khan, he was facing at least 80 different cases in various courts across Pakistan.

Supporters ride with a convoy carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during an election campaign rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, March 13, 2023. Photo:.AP/PTI

Article 144 imposed ahead of Khan’s rally in Lahore

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan led a march of thousands of his supporters on Monday, a day after he canceled his party’s campaign rally following a ban on public gatherings in the provincial capital of Punjab.

His followers threw rose petals at a convoy carrying him to the Data Darbar shrine where he is expected to address his PTI workers. A large number of women also joined the rally.

Khan left his Zaman Park residence when Islamabad police arrived in Lahore in a special helicopter to arrest the PTI leader.

Earlier, the Lahore district administration met with the party leadership to discuss the rally, its itinerary and security arrangements.

The district administration, however, imposed a condition that no leader would make any statement against the judiciary or any other institution.

As the interim government had ordered the PTI leadership to end the rally at 5:30 p.m., it was unable to reach its destination (Data Darbar shrine) by 7:45 p.m. Khan leads the rally seated in a bomb-proof car.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned the government against any attempt to stop the rally. “Look at the scenes of the rally in Lahore right now and understand that arresting Imran Khan is like angering people,” he said.

Khan canceled his party’s planned campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday after the Punjab caretaker government banned public gatherings in the provincial capital.

In a televised address, Khan announced on Saturday that he would lead an election campaign rally in Lahore on Sunday and urged his supporters and workers to participate in the face of alleged police brutality against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Shortly after its announcement, the local government enforced Article 144 in the provincial capital and banned public gatherings, citing concerns following a Pakistani Super League (PSL) cricket match in the city .

Khan’s party approached the Electoral Commission offices and the courts against the government’s decision, saying the imposition of Article 144 should be declared null and void.

Later, in a surprise move, he postponed the rally, calling on his workers “not to fall into this trap”.

“It again appears that Section 144 was illegally imposed only on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities continue in Lahore. Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by shipping containers and a large contingent of police Obviously like March 8, Punjab CM and Police want to provoke clashes to file more bogus FIRs against ldrshp and PTI workers and use them as a pretext to postpone elections (sic), a tweeted Khan.

He told his followers “not to fall into this trap”.

“Therefore, we have postponed the rally until tomorrow,” he tweeted.

However, Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said no ban had been imposed on political activities in the city. “All political parties are free to campaign,” he tweeted.

A Khan party activist was killed on Wednesday in a crackdown on his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Lahore, defying a government ban on gatherings in the city.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have engaged Khan in another case related to the murder of a PTI worker – Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah – in a road accident.

Earlier, Lahore police registered an FIR against Khan and 400 others for Shah’s murder.

The PTI had accused police of murdering Shah after brutally torturing him on March 8.

This is the 81st FIR against Khan since the PML-N-led federal coalition came to power 11 months ago after overthrowing his government in a no-confidence vote.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

