PM Modi meets Nokia CEO in Delhi – here’s what they discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark on Monday and discussed India’s progress in building next-generation digital infrastructure. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said it was a fruitful meeting with the CEO of Nokia regarding technology.

A fruitful meeting with [email protected] during which we discussed aspects related to technology and its use for the well-being of society. We also discussed India’s progress in building next-generation digital infrastructure,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Lundmark also wrote on Twitter that it was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India’s 5G journey and the next phase of digital transformation, as well as how the company intends to support India’s 6G ambitions.

Nokia aims to dominate India’s private 5G market

Nokia aims to outperform its rivals and dominate India’s private 5G network market, which the Finnish telecom equipment maker expects to grow into a $240 million market by 2027 with a potential for deployments of over 2,400. sites across the country.

We have held a leadership position in private networks around the world and have over 500 deployments worldwide. This business is growing very fast and we are seeing the same kind of trend in India as well,” Amit Marwah, Marketing Director of Nokia India, said in an interview.

According to the Nokia Mobile Broadband Index report released in February, Indian investment in private wireless networks is expected to reach around $240-250 million by 2027.

Marwah said the first private networks are expected to start appearing over the next two quarters, primarily in the transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and utilities segments, which are expected to receive the largest share of business investment.

The government has not yet finalized the strategy for allocating 5G waves for private 5G networks to businesses through administrative allocation, for which it must decide which bands of the waves as well as the pricing of the waves that will be awarded outside of an auction. .