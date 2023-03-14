Politics
Chinese NPC: Who are the best men hired to support Xi Jinping? | Political news
As Chinese President Xi Jinping has become the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong after securing an unprecedented third term in power, he is surrounded by a group of key officials who support his governance.
At the top of the hierarchy is the State Council, China’s main administrative authority, headed by a 10-person executive committee that oversees provincial administrations and 26 ministries.
While many top positions have traditionally been awarded in a bid to satisfy China’s various political factions, Xi, who was re-elected on Friday by a unanimous vote of the Chinese parliament, sidelined rival groups such as the Youth League , associated with former President Hu Jintao, former Premier Li Keqiang and former Vice Premier Wang Yang.
In their place, Xi inserted a crop of loyalists who were heralded during the National People’s Congress, which ended on Monday.
Greater Party control over the machinery of government means that Xi will be able to place the state even more under his personal control and ensure maximum conformity with his ideology and political goals, said Connor Swank, an analyst at the Center for Advanced China Research, at Al Jazeera. .
Carston Holz, a Chinese economics expert and visiting professor at Princeton University, said the leading candidates, despite their prominence, will ultimately have little authority to undertake major reforms without Xi’s approval. Jinping.
Xi Jinping’s predilections are well known, ranging from leading the trajectory of economic development to securing the financial system under Party control, Holz told Al Jazeera.
Some of the senior figures supporting Xi include:
Premier Li Qiang
Replacing the former prime minister, Li is perhaps best known to outsiders for instituting controversial zero-COVID lockdowns in Shanghai between March and June last year as Communist Party secretary in the country’s biggest metropolis. Since October, Li has been the second-highest-ranking member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, the seven-member committee made up of the party’s top leadership.
Li, 63, is a well-known Xi loyalist and has been a member of Xi’s patronage network since serving under Xi as Communist Party secretary of Zhejiang province in the 2000s. According to Adami Ni , editor of the China Neican website, that power seems to come directly from Xi.
This makes the current situation special if not unique. His distance from Xi is closer than you might expect between a new prime minister and the Party leader, Ni told Al Jazeera.
The reason for the difference and distance is traditionally that first- and second-tier party officials have often arrived at their post through a political compromise that takes into account the interests of different Party networks and groups.
Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang
Ding, 60, is also director of the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, a position he has held since 2017 and works closely with Xi as de facto chief of staff. In October, Ding also joined the elite Politburo Standing Committee, cementing a prominent place in China’s leadership for at least the next five years.
Ding began his political career in Shanghai, where he first met Xi, and is widely considered a close confidant of the Chinese leader. Unlike other top officials, Ding never served as Communist Party secretary of a province or major city, a typical path to power in China’s highly structured leadership.
Vice Premier He Lifeng
Aged 68, he will assume the economic portfolio in place of Liu He, an outgoing economist trained at Harvard. As the former head of the National Development and Reform Commission, he is considered a longtime Xi loyalist, but also a highly capable technocrat, according to the Brookings Institution, with a doctorate in economics.
He will work closely with Yi Gang, the governor of the People’s Bank of China, who survived the last tremor despite approaching retirement age. The duo will face major challenges as China tries to get the economy back on track after the end of zero COVID, including a low birth rate, a long-lasting housing crisis and slowing growth, as in testifies to Beijing’s modest gross domestic product (GDP) target of 5% for 2023.
Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing
Zhang brings corporate experience as a former chairman of military contractor China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) and served as party secretary of Liaoning Province, mayor of Tianjin and mayor of Chongqing. He also has a doctorate in economics and is considered another seasoned technocrat, analysts say.
Foreign Minister and State Councilor Qin Gang
At 56, Qin is one of the youngest members of the State Council. Qin was promoted to foreign minister in December but only held his first press conference this month. After lambasting the United States for its reckless behavior towards China, the top diplomat is expected to continue the strident wolf-warrior tone Beijing has adopted in foreign affairs in recent years. Qin is a career diplomat who has held several high-level posts, including that of Chinese Ambassador to the United States from 2021 to 2023.
