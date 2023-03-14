Trump visits the same Iowa town on Monday that DeSantis visited on Friday





DAVENPORT, Iowa Ron DeSantis may be a rising star among Republicans, but the way Donald J. Trump’s arrival brought downtown Davenport to a halt Monday suggests the former president is staying, at least for the moment, the center of the party galaxy.

Residents of the Mississippi River town had one of the first opportunities in the nation for a side-by-side comparison between the two leading Republicans at the start of the presidential primary, Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis, the governor. from Florida.

Three days after Mr. DeSantis drew a crowd of 1,000 for a speech on a freezing Friday morning, Mr. Trump’s arrival brought traffic to a halt at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The cheering Trump crowd, wrapped in Trump flags and dressed in pro-Trump Jesus, Trump & Freedom bootleg shirts, read one began lining up at 7 a.m. for an event 11 hours later at the Adler Theater 2,400 standing places only. .

The dichotomy showed the wide gap between the two politicians at this embryonic stage in the 2024 presidential race. The Republican frontrunner is a 76-year-old politician seeking the White House for the third consecutive time after a lifetime in the public eye. His main potential rival is a 44-year-old governor whose book tour last week was his first visit to Iowa as he decides whether or not to run for the White House.

But as Mr. Trump has cemented his position in national polls in recent weeks, he has returned to Iowa with both prosecutors and political competitors hot on his heels.

In Manhattan, the District Attorney’s Office reported that the former president could face criminal charges for his role in paying secret money to a porn star. On Monday, just hours before Mr. Trump took the stage in Iowa, Michael Cohen, his former fixer, testified before a grand jury as a crucial witness for prosecutors who appear to be set to indict. the former president.

And he faces new political vulnerabilities after the 2022 midterm elections became the third consecutive election cycle to end in disappointment for Republicans.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Map 1 of 7

The race begins. Four years after a historically high number of candidates ran for president, the field for the 2024 campaign is starting small and expected to be led by the same two men who ran last time: President Biden and the former President Donald J. Trump. Here’s who’s entered the race so far and who else might be running:

Donald Trump. The former president is running to reclaim the post he lost in 2020. Although his influence is somewhat diminished within the Republican Party and in the face of several legal investigations, he retains a large and engaged base of supporters, and he could be helped in the primary by several challengers splitting a limited anti-Trump vote.

Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador under Mr Trump presented herself as part of a new generation of leaders and highlighted her experience living as the daughter of Indian immigrants. She has long been considered a rising star in the GOP, but her appeal in the party has waned amid her recurring embrace of Mr. Trump.

President Biden. Although Mr. Biden has not officially declared his candidacy for a second term and Democrats have been very reluctant to know whether he should seek re-election given his age, it is widely expected that he will present. If he does, Mr. Bidens’ strategy is to portray the race as a competition between a seasoned leader and a conspiratorial opposition.

Marianne Williamson. The self-help author and former spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey is the first Democrat to officially enter the race. Launching her second presidential campaign, Ms Williamson called Mr Biden a weak choice and said the party should not fear a primary. Few Democratic politicians take his entry into the race seriously.

Even former Vice President Mike Pence issued his strongest public rebuke yet to his two-time running mate, saying Saturday that history would hold Donald Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Mr Pence called the riot a disgrace.

Speaking to reporters on his private flight to Iowa on Monday, Mr. Trump responded by blaming Mr. Pence for the Capitol attack and mocking his single-digit poll in hypothetical primary polls. Mr Pence has not said whether he will run for president in 2024.

If he had returned the votes to lawmakers, they would have had no problem with Jan. 6, Mr. Trump said, according to Bloomberg News. So in many ways you can blame him for January 6th.

Mr. Trump has also become keenly aware of Mr. DeSantis’ rise in Republican circles, focusing on the whereabouts of Florida governors, crowd sizes and book sales, both in private conversations and in public posts on its social media website.

Mr Trump only announced his stop at Davenport after details of Mr DeSantiss’ book tour were made public. He has spent much of his time on social media in recent weeks posting the results of public polls that show him in front of the governor of Florida with Republican voters.

In Davenport, Mr Trump framed his event as a political speech focused on education but barely mentioned the subject. Instead, he challenged the 2020 election results and drew a rousing ovation for saying he would oppose Covid-19 mandates for vaccines and masks. After a 75-minute speech, he spent 20 minutes answering questions from the audience.

He also confronted Mr. DeSantis directly, which drew a mix of applause and groans from the crowd. He attacked Mr. DeSantis for attempts to cut ethanol production and said the Florida governor wanted to decimate Social Security and Medicare by backing proposals that would have raised the age to receive benefits .

He’s going to do it again, Mr. Trump said of Mr. DeSantis, while promising to protect both rights programs.

Mr. Trump has also sought to cast Mr. DeSantis, one of the founding members of the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus, as a figure in the Republican establishment. He said the Florida governor was a clone of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and an ally of Paul Ryan, the former House speaker and Fox Corporation board member. Both comparisons drew boos from the crowd.

Ron was a follower of Paul Ryan, who was a RINO loser who is currently destroying Fox, Mr. Trump said.

Christel Seemann, a 54-year-old doctor, attended the events for Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump. She said she remained undecided as to which one she would support.

They both uphold strong Christian values ​​and common sense, Ms Seemann said. I wish they could run together.

Mr. DeSantis has so far refused to directly confront Mr. Trump in public, a move that could challenge the mark he has pushed as one of his party’s most ruthless political brawlers.

But his approach could also appeal to a party that overwhelmingly maintains a favorable opinion of the former president. Mr. DeSantis instead drew thinly veiled contrasts with Mr. Trump, telling crowds that his administration in Tallahassee has been free of leaks and chaos like the one that has often plagued Trump’s White House and excoriating Dr. Anthony’s leadership. S. Fauci, who had been a top adviser to Mr. Trump during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. DeSantis has so effectively erased Mr. Trump from his public speeches that allusions to him may seem shocking. During his Friday speech in Des Moines, DeSantis said the nation actually needs a wall along the southern border. But the crowd that had responded to Mr. DeSantis with enthusiastic ovations throughout the event reacted with applause and muted murmurs at the mention of one of Mr. Trump’s signature issues.

Jim Dirk, a 61-year-old dental technician who attended a DeSantis event on Friday, said he would support Mr Trump as a candidate but was interested in finding another option.

His policies were fine, but he was too flamboyant with his message, Mr Dirk said.

Still, there are clear comparisons between Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis on the campaign trail.

Both savor the smallest details while telling the story of their biggest election wins, both insist the mainstream media is there to get them, and both rely on a healthy dose of superlatives when they talk about their book sales.

But there were many in the Trump crowd who said they saw a lot of differences.

DeSantis is just too young and I don’t think he’s ready for the world stage, said Cathy Sorrells, a 70-year-old retiree wearing a red, white and blue Trump hat, said Monday. I love what he did in Florida, but Trump is the man he did and can do it again.

