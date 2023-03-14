Islamabad police could arrest Imran Khan today





Lahore [Pakistan]: Following directives from Islamabad courts to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, sources say Islamabad police will visit Zaman Park within next 24 hours to arrest the former prime minister, Geo News reported.

Notably, a magistrate’s court in Islamabad issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Khan in a case of threats against a female judge belonging to a court in the federal capital.

Khan was convicted in a case of threatening magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a rally at F-9 Park on August 20 to “terrorize” police officers and the judiciary, Geo News reported.

Earlier in the day, Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim released the three-page reserved verdict and issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Khan’s repeated failure to appear.

The former prime minister, instead of attending the hearing, filed an appeal for dispensation from physically appearing before the judge, seeking permission to join the court proceedings virtually via video link, Geo News reported.

Desperate to put him behind bars, a group of police from Islamabad earlier today flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman – who was ousted as prime minister last year in april.

The sources told Geo News that several decisions were made during a meeting between Islamabad and Lahore police officials – as law enforcement officers came to the city for the second time to arrest Khan .

The meeting participants decided that the Islamabad police would be fully supported and that cops from the capital would be guaranteed to reach Khan’s residence in Zaman Park unhindered, sources said.

“Before Islamabad Police leave for Zaman Park, they will contact Khan’s Chief Security Officer,” the sources added.

Two courts have issued non-releaseable arrest warrants for Khan in separate cases, but he repeatedly failed to appear before them – and instead held a rally in Lahore, where he also announced he would hold a “historic” gathering this Sunday.

As part of the Toshakhana case, police in the capital had also arrived in Lahore on March 5, but were told Khan was not at his residence in Zaman Park, leaving them empty-handed. , reported Geo News.

Earlier today, a District and Sessions Court also reinstated the former prime minister’s non-releasable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad court had earlier reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking exemption from hearing the case.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-releasable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the continued absence of the PTI leader.

