Trump suggests Pence is responsible for Jan. 6 violence after criticism from former VP





Former President Trump claimed Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 violence, two days after Pence took aim at his former boss for his conduct around the riots at the Capitol that day.

Trump, speaking to a group of reporters aboard his personal plane en route to a campaign event in Iowa, responded to Pence’s comments at the annual Gridiron dinner in Washington, DC, where the former vice president said “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for the events of January 6.

“If he had sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in a lot of ways you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post. “If he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, USA, I believe, No. 1, you had a different outcome. But I also believe that you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.

Pence said he did not have the constitutional authority to overturn the Jan. 6 election votes and that Trump was “wrong” to suggest the vice president had the power to overturn the election results.

“President Trump was wrong; I had no right to cancel the election,” Pence told the gathering of reporters and politicians on Saturday. “And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day. And I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.

Courts have rejected Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election, and Congress last December passed legislation to clarify that the vice president does not have the power to void a presidential election.

Trump suggested on Monday that Pence’s comments stemmed from his desire to enter the GOP presidential primary.

“I guess he thought being nice wasn’t working,” Trump said. “But, you know, he’s out there campaigning. And he tries very hard. And he’s a nice man; I knew him; I had a very good relationship until the end.

Pence, who has been unwaveringly loyal to Trump throughout his four years in office, has consistently said over the past year that he disagreed with Trump on Jan. 6. His comments on Saturday were among his most blunt and critical to date.

Still, Pence is fighting a subpoena in a special counsel investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify the election. Pence said he was prepared to fight the Supreme Court subpoena if necessary.

Trump is already a declared candidate in the 2024 field, and Pence is considering his own campaign. The former vice president made frequent trips to early primary states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

