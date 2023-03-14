Agrarian Consortium Blasts Jokowi Leeway for Investors in New Capital

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Secretary General of the Land Reform Consortium (KPA), Dewi Kartika, said on Tuesday that Government Regulation (PP) No. 12/2023 which had just been ratified by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo or Jokowi is a violation of the fundamental agrarian law and of the Constitutional Court. decision.

Through this PP, the President grants potential investors Grants of Cultivation Rights (HGU) for up to 190 years, as well as Building Use Rights (HGB) and Use Rights (HP) for up to 160 years in the new capital of Nusantara. (IKN).

“This policy violates the Constitution and is contrary to land reform,” Dewi said in a March 14 written statement.

Content of Government Regulations 12

PP 12 regulates business licensing, ease of doing business and investment facilities for commercial actors in the New Capital.

It specifically contains as followers: “There is a need to provide special policies for granting business licenses, ease of doing business and investment facilities to commercial actors who carry out investments and economic activities and/or finance the development and development of Nusantara’s capital and/or partner regions.”

Section 17 states that land granted by the New Capital Authority to commercial actors may be granted land rights (HAT) in the form of HGU, HGB and use rights. This also oversees certain guaranteed time periods.

Meanwhile, Section 18 states that the HGU on the New Capital Authority’s HPL is granted for a maximum of 95 years during its first cycle.

With reference to this PP, HGU is the right to cultivate land directly controlled by the state, for agricultural, fishing or livestock enterprises. The steps are:

grant of rights, maximum 35 years extension of rights, a maximum of 25 years renewal of rights, maximum 35 years

The HGU granted for the first cycle of a maximum duration of 95 years is mentioned in the decision granting the rights and recorded in the HGU certificate. The extension and renewal of the HGU are granted simultaneously after 5 years of effective use and/or use of the HGU in accordance with the object of the granting of the rights.

Within 10 years prior to the end of the first cycle of the HGU, companies may request the return of the HGU for a second cycle of up to 95 years in accordance with the land use agreement.

What Dewi sees as dangerous is that the aspect of revocation of rights is not regulated in PP 12 at all. – the sanctions must be stated clearly and firmly.

The Basic Agrarian Law, says Dewi, clearly frames the granting of rights, which must be done in stages and under strict conditions.

According to the Basic Agrarian Law, a HGU is granted for a maximum of 25 years. Companies that require a longer period may be granted an HGU for up to 35 years. HGU can be extended for a maximum of 25 years. The Basic Agrarian Law also regulated a maximum period of 30 years for HGB with a maximum extension of 20 years.

“The Basic Agrarian Law also stipulated that the extension of rights can only be done as long as the right holder still fulfills the requirements in accordance with the provisions of the Basic Agrarian Law,” Dewi said.

Jokowi’s Reason

Nusantara New Capital Deputy Chief Authority Dhonny Rahajoe explained that the reason behind the 190-year-old HGU and the 160-year-old HGB is to help state-controlled lands compete with land areas – with the status of freehold rights – which are distributed outside the area of ​​​​this future capital.

“If the authorities are not made to compete with those around them, the IKN will be sterile,” he said after meeting with Jokowi at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday 8 March.

FAJAR PEBRIANTO

Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News