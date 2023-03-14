Politics
Agrarian Consortium Blasts Jokowi Leeway for Investors in New Capital
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Secretary General of the Land Reform Consortium (KPA), Dewi Kartika, said on Tuesday that Government Regulation (PP) No. 12/2023 which had just been ratified by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo or Jokowi is a violation of the fundamental agrarian law and of the Constitutional Court. decision.
Through this PP, the President grants potential investors Grants of Cultivation Rights (HGU) for up to 190 years, as well as Building Use Rights (HGB) and Use Rights (HP) for up to 160 years in the new capital of Nusantara. (IKN).
“This policy violates the Constitution and is contrary to land reform,” Dewi said in a March 14 written statement.
Content of Government Regulations 12
PP 12 regulates business licensing, ease of doing business and investment facilities for commercial actors in the New Capital.
It specifically contains as followers: “There is a need to provide special policies for granting business licenses, ease of doing business and investment facilities to commercial actors who carry out investments and economic activities and/or finance the development and development of Nusantara’s capital and/or partner regions.”
Section 17 states that land granted by the New Capital Authority to commercial actors may be granted land rights (HAT) in the form of HGU, HGB and use rights. This also oversees certain guaranteed time periods.
Meanwhile, Section 18 states that the HGU on the New Capital Authority’s HPL is granted for a maximum of 95 years during its first cycle.
With reference to this PP, HGU is the right to cultivate land directly controlled by the state, for agricultural, fishing or livestock enterprises. The steps are:
- grant of rights, maximum 35 years
- extension of rights, a maximum of 25 years
- renewal of rights, maximum 35 years
The HGU granted for the first cycle of a maximum duration of 95 years is mentioned in the decision granting the rights and recorded in the HGU certificate. The extension and renewal of the HGU are granted simultaneously after 5 years of effective use and/or use of the HGU in accordance with the object of the granting of the rights.
Within 10 years prior to the end of the first cycle of the HGU, companies may request the return of the HGU for a second cycle of up to 95 years in accordance with the land use agreement.
What Dewi sees as dangerous is that the aspect of revocation of rights is not regulated in PP 12 at all. – the sanctions must be stated clearly and firmly.
The Basic Agrarian Law, says Dewi, clearly frames the granting of rights, which must be done in stages and under strict conditions.
According to the Basic Agrarian Law, a HGU is granted for a maximum of 25 years. Companies that require a longer period may be granted an HGU for up to 35 years. HGU can be extended for a maximum of 25 years. The Basic Agrarian Law also regulated a maximum period of 30 years for HGB with a maximum extension of 20 years.
“The Basic Agrarian Law also stipulated that the extension of rights can only be done as long as the right holder still fulfills the requirements in accordance with the provisions of the Basic Agrarian Law,” Dewi said.
Jokowi’s Reason
Nusantara New Capital Deputy Chief Authority Dhonny Rahajoe explained that the reason behind the 190-year-old HGU and the 160-year-old HGB is to help state-controlled lands compete with land areas – with the status of freehold rights – which are distributed outside the area of this future capital.
“If the authorities are not made to compete with those around them, the IKN will be sterile,” he said after meeting with Jokowi at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday 8 March.
FAJAR PEBRIANTO
Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1702374/agrarian-consortium-blasts-jokowis-leeway-for-investors-in-new-capital
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey pushes ahead with national brand of electric vehicles, imposes heavy tariffs on Chinese imports
- Agrarian Consortium Blasts Jokowi Leeway for Investors in New Capital
- Ke Huy Quan, Harrison Ford Oscars Reunion: Indiana Jones Actors Hug
- Softball loses Doubleheader in California Riverside
- Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sheer silver Oscars dress in candid TikTok video
- 6 stock market predictions for the week ahead
- University of Arizona Innovation Center Generates $35.3 Million in Economic Output
- Ukrainians in this city remain strong despite the threat of a second seizure by Russia
- Trump suggests Pence is responsible for Jan. 6 violence after criticism from former VP
- PM Modi holds meeting with top parliament ministers
- US officials project calm as China stuns world with Iran-Saudi Arabia deal
- Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash after calling ‘RRR’ a Bollywood film – Reuters