Turkey pushes ahead with national brand of electric vehicles, imposes heavy tariffs on Chinese imports

Turkey’s auto industry moves to enter European markets to compete with China

News analysis

Turkey, the transcontinental country with a nascent auto industry, has imposed a 40% tariff on imports of electric vehicles from China.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had decided to impose the tariff on China, but not specifically on electric cars made in other countries, according to the country’s official announcement on March 3.

Sun Kai (a pseudonym), manager of a car store in Shanghai, confirmed to The Epoch Times on March 6 that Turkey did not impose a similar tariff on Tesla and Toyota, but only on Chinese-made brands.

Turkey could follow the lead of the United States (27.5%) in imposing a high tariff on Chinese vehicles to prevent low-cost dumping while protecting its thriving electric vehicle industry and the European market, it said. speculated Sun, citing the importance as Turkey is an essential trade. hub straddling Europe and Asia.

Location of electric vehicles

Erdogan has worked to promote domestic production of electric cars over the years as part of his campaign for the upcoming presidential election in June.

Erdogan’s public commitment includes a nationwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as well as incentives such as tax breaks, free land, low borrowing costs and a public purchase guarantee of 30,000 electric vehicles. per year after 2035.

Earlier in November 2017, he directed the creation of Turkey’s first national automobile brand, TOGG, forged by a joint venture with Anadolu Group, BMC Turkey, Kk Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding as co-shareholders.

Turkey’s Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin stands next to Turkey’s domestic car TOGG at the ATO Congresium at the Ankara International Convention and Exhibition Center on March 31, 2022. (Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Pictures)

TOGG said in 2020 it would invest 22 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion) over 13 years in its vehicle production and plans to produce 175,000 electric vehicles a year. The company has also signed with Chinese lithium battery maker Farasis for lithium batteries for its vehicles, while battery modules and packs will be jointly developed and produced with Turkey. reported Reuters on October 20, 2020.

Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry said in January that TOGG aims to export overseas in the next two years, and the market launch in Turkey is program for March.

TOGG still depends on imports of components such as batteries, motors and some electrical systems, although it is designed and assembled locally. Valank said that in October last year, 51% of the materials for the production of TOGG could come from the country, then increase to 65% by 2025.

At the end of last year, TOGG defined an annual production target of 20,000 C-SUVs (sport utility vehicles) in 2023. The plant has increased its production capacity from 100,000 units initially to 175,000 units.

Turkish Electric Vehicle Market Outlook

According According to market statistics, electric vehicle sales in Turkey were over 7,000 in 2022, double that of 2021.

The potential of the consumer market is reflected in Turkey’s good demographic dividend.According According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the total population of Turkey will be 85.27 million by the end of 2022, an increase of almost 600,000 from 2021, with an annual growth rate of 7, 1 per thousand.

The demographics too to show Turkey’s labor force is dominated by younger adults than in other European countries.

Turkey’s TOGG electric vehicle is displayed during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 6, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey is focusing on Europe as a critical foreign automotive market due to a customs union trade agreement between the European Union and Turkey. In addition, Turkey follows the European carbon reduction program and is expected to become a production center for electric vehicles.

Turkey’s emerging auto market has even caught the eye of BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing giant, which do an agreement with the Turkish distributor ALJ Turkiye to sell its passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey.

High tax barriers to low-cost Chinese cars

With its price advantages, China is probably Turkey’s biggest competitor in the European electric vehicle market, and it produces most of the automotive batteries in the world.

Patrick Koller, CEO of Forvia, the seventh largest auto parts manufacturer in the world, said at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) conference in Las Vegas in early January, that the cost of producing electric cars for Chinese automakers is 10,000 euros (about $10,700) less than for European automakers. These costs mainly relate to R&D, capital expenditure and labor costs.

One such low-cost dumping-style strategy in the global electric automobile market, employed by the Chinese communist regime, includes subsidies, purchase tax exemptions, and restrictions on foreign-made vehicles and l supply of lithium batteries. This tactic has allowed Chinese electric vehicle makers to capture markets in several countries, making foreign automakers (including TOGG) dependent on Chinese-made lithium batteries.

THE 10% tariff that Europe imposes on Chinese electric vehicles is tantamount to welcoming a large number of Chinese electric cars in Europe, which could also undermine Turkey’s European market.

Mr. Huang, an auto mechanic in Taiwan who gave only his last name for security reasons, spoke with The Epoch Times on March 5, saying that the Chinese Communist Party spares no money to send cheap Chinese electric cars abroad.

This triggered Turkey’s tariff barriers to protect domestic companies, the higher the tariff, the more governments [Turkeys] protection, Huang said.

Kane Zhang contributed to this article.