



Kyiv: Chinese President Xi Jinping could delve deeper into Ukrainian diplomacy as early as next week, arranging both his first trip to Russia and his first talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the invasion of Moscow. Several sources familiar with the plans told Reuters that Xi could travel to Moscow next week, an earlier-than-expected trip in response to a longstanding invitation from President Vladimir Putin. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow in 2019. Credit:PA His intention to also hold a videoconference with Zelensky was reported by the the wall street journalciting sources, which Reuters was unable to immediately confirm independently. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Kremlin said it had nothing to announce at this time. The Ukrainian president’s office did not immediately respond.

Sources who briefed Reuters on Xi’s plan to visit Moscow declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue. Loading As a rule, announcements of official visits abroad are coordinated synchronously by mutual agreement of the parties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. When there will be such preparation, we will let you know. A visit by Xi to Russia would be a major event for Putin, who describes the war in Ukraine as a conflict with the combined power of the West and has often spoken of his intention to welcome Xi in the coming months. Russia is counting on China to buy oil and gas that it can no longer sell in Europe. But if Xi’s visit coincides with a video meeting with Zelensky, it could be an even bigger blow to Ukrainians, who want Beijing to stay neutral rather than firm up support for Moscow. Zelensky asked Xi to talk to him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/xi-jinping-could-visit-vladimir-putin-next-week-20230314-p5cru9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos