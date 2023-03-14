Pakistani court issues non-releasable warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan





On Monday, March 13, an Islamabad District and Sessions Court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Pakistani leader Tahrik-e-Insaf and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case involving threats against the District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry as he addresses a public meeting on August 20, 2022 in Islamabad.

#BREAKING

Non-releasable Court of Sessions warrant issued against former Pakistani Prime Minister #ImranKhan.

According to court instructions, Khan must appear in court no later than March

TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 13, 2023

According to reports, a police team from Islamabad flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for him.

Notably, Imran Khan was due to appear in court today. Nonetheless, Imran Khan presented a plea to be excused from court, citing security concerns. The court, however, rejected Imran Khan’s plea and issued an arrest warrant, according to a Geo News report.

Senior civilian judge Rana Mujahid Rahim ordered the former prime minister to be arrested and brought to court by March 29.

In August last year, Imran Khan held a political rally in solidarity with his special assistant Shahbaz Gill, alleging he was being tortured in detention. Imran Khan’s chief of staff was arrested for sedition for making comments against the army. During the speech, Imran Khan reportedly threatened Judge Zeba Chaudhry, saying she needed to prepare as action would be taken against her.

Immediately after the remark, Imran Khan was sentenced under several articles of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR against him, including 506 (penalty for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause breach of peace) , 189 (threat of injury to an official) and 188 (disobedience to an order duly issued by an official).

Pak, ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, disappears when the police came to arrest him in a corruption case

Interestingly, on Sunday March 5, Islamabad police attempted to arrest former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for ignoring court summons 3 times in connection with the infamous Toshakhana corruption case.

Cops reached the residence of the former prime minister, located at Zaman Park in Lahore, but could not find him. Apparently Khan was unavailable when the Superintendent of Police (SP) entered his room.

Islamabad police said they were only enforcing court orders and the law was the same for everyone in Pakistan. The cops also warned Imran Khan’s political supporters for arrest if they tried to prevent them from carrying out their duty.

37 cases filed against Khan across the country

It is pertinent to note here that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country.

