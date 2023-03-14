Trump enters education culture war as he eyes race with DeSantis





DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 13 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump came to Iowa on Monday just days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the key early voting state and s looks at some of the culture war battles that propelled the political fortunes of his potential presidential rival.

Speaking to a crowd at a theater in Davenport, Iowa, Trump pledged to ban the teaching of so-called critical race theory in public schools, bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports and “bringing parental rights back to our schools,” all issues that have animated the Republican base in the years since Trump’s departure from the White House.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, spoke for more than an hour before addressing these topics, despite the fact that the speech was billed as focusing on education policy.

The former president seemed surprised at the audience’s response, which earned him one of the loudest standing ovations of the evening.

“This place is going crazy,” he marveled, “because our country has gone crazy.”

Latest updates

Trump hasn’t waged the same kind of culture war on education that DeSantis and other Republicans have since the coronavirus pandemic. Polls show the messages have galvanized conservatives and have potential appeal to independents and Democrats, depending on the particular policy at issue.

DeSantis was in Iowa on Friday, speaking at two political events that appeared to lay the groundwork for a presidential bid. His education program in Florida was a recurring theme in his remarks, and DeSantis credited it as a reason he won re-election so convincingly last year.

I think we’ve really done a great job of drawing a line in the sand to say that the purpose of our schools is to educate children and not to indoctrinate children, he said to cheers from the crowd in Des Moines.

DeSantis has asked the Florida Legislature to extend the ban on teaching gender identity concepts to eighth grade starting in the current third grade. He works to dismantle diversity and equity offices at state universities and organized a conservative takeover of a small Florida college.

He recently worked with the national parent advocacy group, Moms for Liberty, to compile a target list of liberal school board members to challenge in Florida.

He made a lot of decisions to make a lot of moms happy in this country, said the group’s co-founder, Tina Descovich.

OPENING FOR TRUMP

Members of the group were present at Trump’s event. But Descovich said Moms for Liberty, which has 115,000 members in 44 states, will not play an official role in the 2024 race, possibly depriving DeSantis of a ready national army of activists.

That could leave an opening for Trump, who has made school choice a priority in his administration but lacks the track record on state-level education issues that DeSantis and other governors have. .

It looks like he’s trying to catch up on an issue DeSantis beat him to, said David Kochel, a longtime Republican operative from Iowa who worked for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign.

Trump has not been shy about his own battles against culture as president, from his harsh rhetoric against immigrants to his refusal to condemn white supremacists and denouncing football players who protest racial injustice.

But he has been slow to walk away from his preoccupation with his 2020 election defeat and the multiple investigations stemming from his post-election conduct.

Iowa is holding the first Republican party nominating contest early next year in the race to take on President Joe Biden, who is expected to launch his re-election campaign soon.

Some of Trump’s education ideas include rewarding teachers who teach patriotic values ​​and requiring parents to elect school principals directly, though how he would achieve this is unclear. He also pledged on Monday to abolish the US Department of Education.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, criticized Trump’s approach ahead of his remarks.

Rather than increasingly toxic culture wars, voters say schools should go back to basics,” Weingarten said in a statement to Reuters.

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, another conservative parenting rights group, said DeSantis getting ahead of Trump on the issue shouldn’t hurt the former president.

Voters will primarily care about the candidates’ record on these issues and whether or not they fought for their families and children,” Schilling said. “Trump passes this test with flying colors.

Reporting by James Oliphant in Iowa; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Berkrot

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-looks-play-catch-up-desantis-education-2024-race-2023-03-13/

