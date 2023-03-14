Why Democrats Blame Trump and Dodd-Frank Rollback for SVB’s Collapse





Some Democrats have blamed Trump-era regulations for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. In 2018, Trump signed into law a bill reversing provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act and relaxing supervision of banks. Senator Bernie Sanders said the SVB’s failure is a “direct result” of those setbacks. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump catches the heat from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

The reason dates back to 2018.

Regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a tumultuous few days of failure to raise capital and a flood of customers withdrawing their funds from the bank. After the cryptocurrency-enabled Signature Bank closed on Sunday, the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Financial Deposit Insurance Corporation made a controversial decision to issue a bailout to depositors, pledging to “protect them.” fully” from any financial loss. Normally, this would only be guaranteed for losses up to $250,000.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized the actions of federal agencies, but some Democrats have seized on Trump’s rollback of consumer protections in the Dodd-Frank Act in 2018 as the main contributor to SVB’s collapse. The breakup eased oversight of banks with less than $250 billion in assets, meaning the historic post-financial crisis law would only apply to a handful of big banks.

“Greg Becker, the CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, was one of many high-profile executives who lobbied Congress to weaken the law,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote in an op-ed. Monday. “In 2018, the big banks won. With support from both parties, President Donald Trump signed legislation to roll back critical parts of Dodd-Frank. Regulators, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, then aggravated a bad situation, leaving financial institutions to take on risks.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement that “the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is the direct result of an absurd 2018 banking deregulation bill signed by Donald Trump which I strongly opposed.” .

Notably, Barney Frank, co-author of the Dodd-Frank Act, told Bloomberg on Sunday that if his initial bill didn’t pass, “we would see a lot more damage these days,” but he doesn’t blame not necessarily Trump’s throwbacks for the SVB fallout.

“I don’t think it had any effect,” Frank said. “I don’t think there has been laxity on the part of regulators in regulating banks in this category, $50 billion to $250 billion.”

Still, Democrats aren’t too convinced. Here’s why Trump’s actions are in the spotlight now that SVB has shut down.

What happened to Dodd-Frank in 2018

The Dodd-Frank Act was signed into law in 2010 after the 2008 financial crisis sent shockwaves through the banking system, causing Washington Mutual to collapse in what is now known as America’s largest bank failure. It was designed to protect consumers from abusive financial practices while increasing accountability in the US banking system.

In 2018, the House passed a Dodd-Frank override of the regulations by a vote of 258 to 159, and in the Senate, 17 Democrats joined Republicans in getting the bill to Trump’s desk and signing it into law. The bill raised the threshold for regulatory standards from $50 billion to $250 billion, which left fewer than ten major banks in the United States subject to stricter federal oversight and allowed banks with fewer $250 billion in assets to escape increased scrutiny.

“This is truly a great day for America and a great day for American workers and small businesses across the country,” Trump said in 2018. “The legislation I am signing today overrides the Dodd- Frank crippling community crushing banks and credit unions across the country, they had so much trouble.”

Paul Ryan, who was Speaker of the House when the bill passed, said it was a step towards “freeing our economy from over-regulation”. But some Democrats blasted the legislation. Nancy Pelosi said at the time that it was “a bad bill on the pretext of helping community banks”, and Warren urged her colleagues to reject the bill, saying before the vote to the House that “Congress has done enough favors for the big banks”.

Still, with the fallout from the SVB, some of the Democrats who voted for the Trump-era rollbacks are sticking with their decision. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, for example, told ABC News on Sunday that the law “put in place an appropriate level of regulation for midsize banks.”

“What we need to focus on right now is how do we make sure there’s no contagion, and at the same time, you know, believe that SVB can be acquired,” Warner said.

It’s unclear what regulators might do next, but Democratic Rep. Katie Porter wants to make sure nothing like this happens again. She wrote in a Sunday email that she was drafting legislation to overturn the 2018 law, saying “Congress in a bipartisan vote bowed to Wall Street and relaxed our nation’s banking laws. I don’t I have no problem standing up to Wall Street, so I’m drafting legislation to reverse this risky law.”

