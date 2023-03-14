Imran Khan to lead ‘historic’ power show in Minar-e-Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced the organization of a “historic” public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday March 19 as part of his ongoing election campaign, reported Geo News.

The PTI leader urged people to protest to “hold the thieves accountable” and said: “We all have to fight together. He made the announcement while addressing the participants of the campaign rally near Data Darbar from inside his armored vehicle in Lahore on Monday.

Addressing the rally, the former prime minister said, “I will hold a jalsa in Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (March 19) at 2 p.m.,” Geo News reported.

Earlier on Monday, the former prime minister, who was ousted by a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year, staged a campaign rally despite threats of security and arrest in the capital of Punjab, Geo News reported.

The former ruling party had announced the launch of its election campaign today after canceling it twice last week following the imposition of Article 144 in the city.

The president of the PTI requested exemptions from appearing before the court on the pretext of security. A police team from Islamabad earlier Monday flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Khan in a threatening judge case.

Police will travel to Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest Imran Khan, sources said on Monday, after his non-releasable arrest warrants were issued in a threatening case against a female judge in a city court. federal capital, Geo News reported.

Khan was convicted in a case of threatening magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers during a rally at F-9 Park on August 20, to “terrorize” police officers and the judiciary.

Referring to Toshakhana’s dossier made public by the government a day earlier, Khan chastised the leadership of the ruling alliance, saying it had denounced them.

According to official documents, former President Asif Ali Zardari kept various items including a BMW 760 Li (Security Version, Model No. 2008) – valued at Rs 57,828,705 – and a Toyota Lexus LX 470 (Security Version, security) – valued at Rs 50,000,000 by depositing a total of around Rs 16.1 million, Geo News reported.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif kept a Rolex Oyster Perpetual N Series 0835D018 watch (over Rs 1.18 mins), a pair of cufflinks with a pen (Rs 0.025 mins) and four commemorative coins from the Central Bank of Kuwait (Rs 0.015 min) by depositing Rs 0.243 min at Toshakhana.

Additionally, the names of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani; former finance minister Sartaj Aziz; former President Pervez Musharraf; outgoing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others are included in the list.

Speaking about the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan said he had faced harsh criticism and defamation from the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, but “the record exposed them”.

A “gang of thieves” has been imposed on the country, he added.

Urging the people to join the party’s movement, he said the nation should speak out for “true independence” and “responsibility for thieves”.

