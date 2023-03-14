India makes history at Oscars 2023: From Prime Minister Modi to Rajnikanth, top personalities hail RRR, Elephant Whisperers win – Reuters





While RRR’s powerful song “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscar for “Best Original Song”, “The Elephant Whisperers” won the Best Documentary Short category. By ANI Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 12:30 PM Last update: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM It was truly a momentous day for India as it celebrated two major Oscar wins. “RRR’s mighty song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won Best Documentary Short at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and audiences. On this occasion, several eminent Indian personalities, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, took advantage of their contacts on social networks to congratulate the “RRR” team and “The Elephant Whisperers”. “Exceptional! “said the Indian Prime Minister on Twitter. “Naatu Naatu’s popularity is global. It will be a song to be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, and the whole team for this prestigious honour. India is thrilled and proud.” Taking to Twitter, actor Rajinikanth wrote, “My warmest congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves on receiving the prestigious Oscar. I salute the proud Indians.” Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo collage to his Stories and wrote, “A truly historic show to wake up to! Congratulations to the teams of #ElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu on winning the Oscars for Best Documentary Short and Best Song original respectively.” Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Making India proud. Congratulations RRR Team and Elephant Whisperers.” Actor Kajol wrote, “And they did. Congratulations to the whole team at #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Short Film.” Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: “Big congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film and also MM Keeravani with Chandrabose for Best Original Song creating Oscar history this year. “ Ajay Devgn wrote, “As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers on their Oscars. It’s a proud moment.” Beat Rihanna, Lady Gaga In winning the award, the cross-cultural hit edged out big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, were all present at the big event. “Naatu Naatu” is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the category “Original Song” at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers delivered a captivating live rendition of the song, leading to a goosebumps moment for all when an elated audience gave the performance a standing ovation. The song competed against ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like A Woman’, ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Lift me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘This C’ is life”, excerpt from “Everything, everywhere, all at once”. READ ALSO :

