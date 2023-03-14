President Jokowi inaugurates development of Besakih temple area





JAKARTA, Investor.id – President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono inaugurated the development of the sacred area of ​​Besakih Temple in Rendang District, Karangasem, Bali. President Jokowi said Besakih Temple is a highly purified temple by Hindus all over Indonesia. Since ancient times, the Besakih temple has always been visited by Hindus and tourists. Also, if there is a big ceremony, like the Ida Bhatara Turun Kabeh ceremony that takes place every sasih kedasa. At that time, Hindus from all over Indonesia came in droves to pray. “The arrival of more and more people and visitors without being balanced with arrangements, without any anticipation in the future, will cause chaos and discomfort. Therefore, in 2021, I order and request the Minister of the PUPR to make arrangements in the sacred area of ​​Besakih with the governor of the province of Bali,” President Jokowi said in a written statement on Monday (3/13/2023). The development of the Besakih temple area was carried out in 2 areas, namely the areas of Bencingah and Manik Mas. “The arrangement is achieved by constructing various supporting infrastructure so that people are more comfortable during prayer and the sanctity of Besakih Temple is maintained,” President Jokowi added. Meanwhile, Minister Basuki said the construction of support facilities in the area with an area of ​​78,827 square meters (m2) and a construction area of ​​87,464 m2 includes a parking lot that can accommodate 1,268 motorcycles, 1 409 cars, 66 buses and 45 bicycles. Then, the construction of the kiosks which includes 267 large kiosks and 198 small kiosks. Pedestrians, temples, elementary schools, health centers, official houses, village offices, operational management offices, restaurants and bars were also built. Then, the construction of public facilities includes 274 toilets, 215 audiovisual places, 2 elevators, a playground of 129 m2, 2 Islamic boarding schools, 2 gong halls, 1 TPS building and 1 power station. “The layout of the Besakih temple is also equipped with courtyard works, landscaping, works artwork, relief and statues, as well as the installation of smart parking and solar panels,” Minister Basuki said. Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster thanked President Jokowi and the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing for the good management of the Besakih temple area. “We are working with the leadership of the President and the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to construct the sacred area of ​​Besakih comprehensively. The appearance of the building is of very high quality, it seems in harmony with the sacredness of the temple Besakih and Mount Agung,” said Wayan Koster. Governor Wayan Koster also said that the development of the Besakih temple area would bring great benefits to the people of Bali, especially in carrying out religious ceremonial activities. “With a total budget for the construction of all facilities of Rp. 911 billion, coming from the state budget of Rp. 428 billion and the regional budget of Rp. 483 billion. The development of this area will bring great benefits to the people of Bali in the performance of ceremonies and will become a legacy and memories for future generations,” explained Wayan Koster. President Jokowi also gave a message regarding the management and maintenance of the Besakih temple area. According to President Jokowi, it will be easier to build good and beautiful facilities than to manage and maintain them. “It must be followed by good and professional management, management must be prepared with good skill so that it can meet the existing interests. also involve Besakih villages and traditional villages, give the community the opportunity to participate and contribute,” said President Jokowi. The development of the Besakih temple area was carried out by PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP) as the implementing contractor, PT. Yodya Karya and PT Ciriajasa Cipta Mandiri as construction management consultants. In addition, a motorcycle parking lot, a kiosk and an audiovisual room have also been prepared thanks to the APBD funds of the province of Bali implemented by PT Waskita Karya. Publisher: Imam Muzakir (imam.mu[email protected])

