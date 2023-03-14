Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to Prime Minister Modi for the release of 16 Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asking him to take the necessary diplomatic steps to ensure the speedy release of 16 fishermen and 102 fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.



Tamil Nadu CM Stalin has urged Prime Minister Modi to secure the release of 16 Indian fishermen held by Sri Lanka. (File photo)

By Shilpa Nair: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asking him to take the necessary diplomatic steps to ensure the speedy release of 16 fishermen and 102 fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy . CM MK Stalin said the arrest of 16 fishermen from Pudukottai and Nagapattinam is the third incident of attack/arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in a month. CM MK Stalin sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Modi to ensure that the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen are permanently protected and that these incidents do not occur. READ ALSO | Pro-Tamil group attempts to siege Sri Lankan High Commission following attack on fishermen Earlier, CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to Foreign Minister Jaishankar asking for action. “I am pained to point out that such incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan nationals are becoming frequent. Therefore, I request that the Government of India can raise this matter with the Government of Sri Lanka urgently to restrict and take strict measures against such elements among Sri Lankan nationals, so that similar acts of violence do not happen again in the future,” CM Stalin said. Meanwhile, cadres of the pro-Tamil group, May 17 Movement, also staged a protest against the recent attack on Tamil fishermen and attempted to besiege the Sri Lankan High Commission. Posted on: March 14, 2023

