Seth Meyers is trolling Donald Trump for his role in the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank

In addition to being a lesson in what can happen when investing in a precarious sector, Seth Meyers considers the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to be the story of two presidents.

While Meyers thinks Joe Biden did pretty much exactly what you’d want a president to do in this situation: take immediate action. [and] reassure americans everything will be fine, former POTUS Donald Trump did the exact opposite.

Trump is clearly aware that sometimes, sometimes, he tends to overreact, Meyers explained Monday. So instead of freaking everyone out, Trump projected calm and confidence by writing this very reassuring message in all caps and posting it to his Truth Social page:

Meyers admitted that there were a number of factors that contributed to the collapse of SVB, including the maddening hypocrisy of all those libertarian tech venture capitalist bros who regularly rail against the excesses of the government and preach on the decentralization of finance, which essentially melts their own bank. Ultimately, however, Meyers points to Trump’s decision to blow up the 2010 federal Dodd-Frank Acta that attempted to ensure that no business or organization was ever too big to fail, which made everything this possible SVB drama.

I mean, damn sure it was Trump, he said. Trying to figure out what was wrong with this country turns into a super boring clue game where the weapon is still a pen and the killers are still Colonel Ketchup Basically Trump repealed liquidity requirements that would have ensured medium-sized banks like SVB have enough cash to weather a storm like this.

Worse still, the host explained, Trump regularly, loudly and proudly promoted that he would give the Dodd-Frank Act a very significant haircut.

How could you POSSIBLY think that rolling back banking regulations 10 years after a financial meltdown would be a good idea? Meyers demanded to know. It’s like standing on a podium and saying: Let’s finally ease the regulatory burden on the cannibals of our nations by allowing them to take off those muzzles. We love our cannibals. They are job creators and I am very confident that they will keep their promise to eat nothing but salads and oh fuck he has my arm.

