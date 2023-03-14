Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan – Pakistan





A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Monday issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he failed to appear for the hearing in the Toshakhana case.

District and Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the order and ordered the police to present Imran to court by March 18.

During today’s hearing, Imrans lawyer Khawaja Haris informed the court that his client was unable to appear due to security threats.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved his verdict after Imran requested a waiver from appearing in court in the Toshakhana case.

IHC suspends arrest warrant for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Earlier in the day, a District and Sessions Court in Islamabad also issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran in a case related to the use of threatening language against other Sessions Judges, Islamabad , Zeba Chaudhry.

Another Assassination Attempt: Asad Umar

Earlier, PTI Asad Umar said an assassination attempt on Imran failed in November 2022 and we confirmed that his life is still in danger.

Another assassination plot is being hatched and according to the details, this attempt will be made during Imrans’ court visit.

According to Umar, Imran was being dragged to court to ensure the success of the next assassination attempt.

When Imran went to attend previous hearings, the security arrangements collapsed. Therefore, we decided that skipping the hearings was less dangerous for him than assassination.

Background to the Toshakhana case

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/gifts and other similar materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Ruling coalition lawmakers had filed a lawsuit last year against Imran alleging he had not shared details of the gifts he had withheld from the Toshakhana and the proceeds of their reported sales.

In October last year, a bench of five members of the ECP disqualified the former prime minister in the case.

Toshakhana archives made public

On Sunday, the federal government released Toshakhana’s record from 2002 to 2023 with details of foreign gifts received by various former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other prominent figures over the past 21 years.

According to the document, former Prime Minister Imran Khan received a gold and diamond watch worth Rs 8.5 crore from Toshakhana, a pair of cufflinks worth Rs 5.670 million, a pen worth Rs 1.5 million and a ring worth Rs 8.750 million.

He also received a box of Oud wood and two perfumes worth Rs 0.5 million without making any payment. He further stated that Imran Khan kept a valuable watch worth Rs 1.5 million for which he paid Rs 294,000.

Here is the Toshakhana gift record since 2002

The document revealed that Imran Khan had paid a total of Rs 20,017,700 for the four items.

He also received another watch worth Rs3.8 million by paying Rs705400.

In 2008, according to the document, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif bought a Mercedes Benz car from Toshakhana. In 2008, the price of the Mercedes car was Rs4.255 million of which he paid Rs636,000.

