Trump returns to Iowa, with a plan to avoid the missteps he made in 2016





He was in particularly good spirits, with little indication that the legal issues surrounding him were causing him stress. Indeed, he was feisty at times, pursuing his potential chief adversary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he ridiculed as a follower of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a RINO underdog.

To be honest with you, I don’t think he’ll do that well here, Trump said of DeSantis.

He was also accessible, speaking to the press on several occasions and even giving the public the opportunity to ask him questions. It was at times reminiscent of that 2016 race, when he covered the airwaves and established himself among the mainstream media en route to a shock primary and general election victory.

Privately, Trump made it clear to his team that he did not want a repeat of what happened in Iowa in 2016, in which he felt disorganized by his main opponents and finished second behind. Texas Senator Ted Cruz. He reminded people that his daughter, Ivanka, showed up at an Iowa caucus site to notice that the campaign had little presence there.

Monday’s visit was a first attempt not to repeat these missteps. It came just days after DeSantis made his Iowa debut, a trip that also took him to Davenport, a town that borders the eastern part of the state and a regular stop for those looking the White House. DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable potential primary opponent, has promoted his recently released memoir in states that are also at the start of the primary. embarks on a tour of the early states as he promotes his recently released memoir. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley visited the state after launching her candidacy last month, and another potential candidate, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, also recently arrested in Iowa.

The trip began with the former president boarding his personal plane dubbed by his aides Trump Force One, and which is complete with gold-adorned seats and a sound system that blares the elders and the Phantom of the World. ‘Opera. a little after 2 p.m., he was joined on the flight from West Palm Beach by a group of senior advisers, including Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Brian Jack. He was also accompanied by Matt Whittaker, who served as his acting attorney general and is originally from Iowa.

Not everyone in Iowa is looking forward to a Trump revival. Some of the states’ influential evangelical voting blocs have been cold with Trumps 2024 thrice-married bid. Bob Vander Plaats, a longtime evangelical state figure who backed Cruz over Trump in 2016, even urged Trump not to run in the 2024 race.

But Trump took early action in the state, where the organization typically plays a major role in determining the outcome of caucuses. He has advocated for Iowa to remain first on the party’s nominating calendar, a cause dear to conservative state activists, and for the past two years has placed full-page advertisements in Party publications. Iowa Republican. He introduced Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann at a rally he hosted in Sioux City last year, and he recently appealed to Kauffman’s son, the state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, to be senior adviser. Two other Iowa agents, Alex Latcham and Eric Branstad, the son of former longtime Iowa governor Terry Branstad, also helped.

In many corners of the party, Trump’s campaign is seen as more experienced and better prepared than the one he ran in 2016.

The current race is competitive: A poll published by the Des Moines Register last week showed Trump and DeSantis had similar favor numbers among state Republicans, with 80% expressing a favorable opinion of the former president, compared to 75% for DeSantis.

Speaking to reporters at Quad City International Airport upon his arrival, Trump expressed confidence in his prospects in the state and noted that he won Iowa in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. He also expressed optimism that the state’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds would support it, given that he has already endorsed it. (However, those close to Reynolds say she remains uncommitted to the race. In recent days, she has appeared with DeSantis, Haley and Scott.)

After leaving the airport, Trump went to the Machine Shed restaurant in Davenport, where he posed for photos with patrons and asked how the food was.

They’re right about that, Trump said as he posed for photos with a group of supporters wearing Trump Won t-shirts.

Trump’s motorcade then headed to the Adler Theater where, in front of a raucous audience of more than 3,500, Trump touted his record, savaged President Joe Biden and tweaked DeSantis, claiming the governor backed the reduction of agricultural subsidies and had pushed to reduce tariff programs. . The former president won applause when he promised to protect Medicare and Social Security.

The Trumps team used the event to lay the groundwork for their organization in the state: Advisers said they collected data including names, home and email addresses and phone numbers laptop, and that they would use this information to ensure that supporters would participate in future caucuses. .

David Kochel, a prominent Iowa-based GOP strategist and Trump critic, said Trump is in a position where he absolutely should win Iowa, given he’s the former president and starts with a ton. of key contacts and a large support base. But, added Kochel, a win was not a sure thing.

There seem to be a lot of people keeping their options open, considering who will join the field, Kochel said.

But Nick Ryan, another Republican strategist in the state, called Trump a frontrunner, given his seniority.

For anyone to beat him, he would have to offer a compelling alternative, Ryan said. It takes a lot of time, even more work and a bit of luck.

