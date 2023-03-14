President Jokowi visits ASEAN Summit facilities in Labuan Bajo





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inspected several facilities for the implementation of the ASEAN Summit which is scheduled to be held from May 9-11, 2023. “We want to ensure the preparations for the ASEAN summit in May. I see several ‘venues’ are all ready, and there are only a few touches left,” President Jokowi said in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Tuesday. ). President Jokowi pointed out that another important aspect was to promote Labuan Bajo as a super priority destination. “The most important thing is that later we also want to promote Labuan Bajo as a super priority destination in Golo Mori. The view in Labuan Bajo is also good. Everything is good and beautiful,” remarked the president. The president also noted that 10 ASEAN countries will attend the summit. “Yes, all ASEAN members are present,” Jokowi said. Earlier, Jokowi also inaugurated the Labuan Bajo – Golo Mori Access Road, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara Province, to encourage the development of Labuan Bajo as a super priority tourist destination. “This morning we see that the road from Labuan Bajo to Golo Mori has been completed. This will improve connectivity so that we develop Labuan Bajo as a super priority tourist destination,” said Jokowi at the location of Labuan Bajo – Route d Access Golo Mori KM 16. Besides supporting the development of Labuan Bajo, the president also said that the road connecting Labuan Bajo and Golo Mori can support the development of the surrounding area. The 25 kilometer access road was constructed with a budget of Rs 481 billion. “The area between Labuan Bajo and Golo Mori will be able to develop properly,” added the president. In a separate statement, the head of the National Roads Implementation Agency (BPJN) X NTT, Agustinus Junianto, explained that several bridges were also built along the access road, with a total length of of 175 meters. “In the construction of this road, we are building a 175-meter bridge, and there are four bridges, namely Naganae Bridge, Wae Mburak Bridge, Wae Kenari Bridge and also Soknar Bridge,” he said. explain. Furthermore, Junianto noted that the construction of the access road can reduce the travel time from Labuan Bajo to Golo Mori. “Before, from Labuan Bajo to Golo Mori, it took us around two to three hours, but now it’s only 30 minutes,” added Junianto. The Labuan Bajo – Golo Mori road is divided into 5 segments: the Labuan Bajo – Golo Mori road, with a length of 6.15 km; Sp Nalis – Sp Kenari, extending over a distance of 6.50 km; Sp Kenari – Warloka, distance 5.10 km; The distance between Warloka – Tanamori and Tanamori is 4.25 km; and improvement of the road to the village of Golo Mori, at a distance of 3 km. Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Laiskodat and West Manggarai District Chief Edistasius Endi accompanied the president at the inauguration. Related News: PLN to Install 100 SPKLUs for ASEAN Summit 2023 in Labuan Bajo

