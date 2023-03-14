PM Modi should explain how India has developed since 2014, says TNCC chief Alagiri





Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Chairman KS Alagiri along with elected officials and party bureau members protested what he described as Adani Group’s stock market manipulation, attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modis against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and rising prices, ahead of Tamil Nadus Raj Bhavan near Little Mount in Chennai on Monday. Speaking at the protest, Mr Alagiri said Mr Modi should explain where and how India has developed since 2014, and condemned him for saying Mr Rahul Gandhi had insulted democratic standards from India to a foreign country. After 2014, let Mr. Modi indicate in which areas India has developed. India’s GDP growth has declined. When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram were in charge, GDP growth reached 9.6%. Can anyone say GDP growth has gone beyond that? Gasoline and cylinder gas prices have risen, despite falling crude oil prices, he said, adding: Have agricultural grain supply rates to farmers increased? No. Mr Alagiri also alleged that Prime Minister Modi made false statements and claims. Rahul Gandhi is concerned that India’s rich democratic standards, nurtured by Congress, are being undermined by an autocratic leader like Mr Modi, he charged, adding that the protest is aimed at bolstering Indian democracy . The leader of the Congress Legislative Party, K. Selvaperunthagai, has accused the Prime Minister of favoring an individual to plunder India. The Adani Group did not follow any of the rules created by SEBI. To increase the stock of companies, they use money from public sector banks and the LIC. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman maintains that shares bought by PSBs and LICs have not declined. However, yesterday, they fell by 37%. Prime Minister Modi allowed an individual to plunder the nation. This is what Rahul Gandhi said to the nation and this is also what he spoke about in England. The judiciary, the electoral commission, the CBI and the enforcement directorate are controlled by Mr. Modi and Mr. Modi has entrusted this control to Adani, he claimed. Mr Selvaperunthagai alleged that central agencies such as the CBI and ED are used to threaten industrialists and political parties. All opposition parties will unite. Telangana CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha is threatened by the CBI. However, the Supreme Court formed a committee of experts to investigate the allegations against the Adani group. I hope the committee report will bring the truth about Mr Modi to the people of India, he said. All India Congress Committee Secretary Sirivalla Prasad claimed that Mr Modi had applied the Gujarat model of selling state assets to one person across India. Everything is sold in Adani in Gujarat. This may be the Gujarat model. Now it is applied to the whole of India. PM Modi controls all investigative agencies. Ordinary citizens’ money from public sector banks and LIC has been invested in the Adani Group, he claimed.

