Petitioner must prove Imrans paternity to Tyrian





ISLAMABAD/LAHORE:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan to ‘just accept or refuse to have a girl’ as she accepted a petition regarding the concealment of his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers. .

A larger bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Tahir, heard the disqualification plea against the PTI President.

At the start of the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq said everyone has a right to privacy, but this case was being heard by the court due to a legal issue. “Say what you have to say in ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” he said.

Addressing Imran’s lawyers, the Chief Justice said, “It’s a two-minute matter… Either you admit or you deny, and the hearing will be over.” He added: “If you deny, the petition will be dismissed for now and in the next election someone will raise this issue again.”

Imran’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, did not appear in court. His assistant attorney stated that the petitioner had asked to modify his petition. “We oppose his request and need time to respond in writing.”

Counsel for the applicant submitted a copy of an affidavit. However, Judge Kayani said the affidavit did not mention Imran as the father. “This is a foreign document and an ex parte order. This document cannot be declared complete,” he added.

In addition, Judge Kayani said, the petitioner must prove recognition of his daughter by Imran. “Even if the girl had said he was her father, that did not bind Imran Khan,” he added.

“The petitioner must clearly show Imran’s paternity with Tyrian,” he continued. “You must first prove that this girl is the daughter of Imran Khan. Then the issue of Article 62 (i) (f) will come,” he added. The court adjourned the hearing until next Monday.

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Court issued non-dischargeable arrest warrants for Imran in a case involving his threatening remarks against Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim rejected Imran’s request for exemption from personal appearance on security grounds. The court warned that arrest warrants would be issued if Imran did not appear in court during working hours.

The judge ordered the police to arrest the former prime minister and bring him to court by March 29. The judge added that the court would hear arguments on Imran’s request for dismissal at the next hearing.

Separately, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal also denied Imran’s request for an appearance waiver and reinstated his non-releasable arrest warrant in Toshakhana’s criminal procedure case.

At the start of the proceedings, Imran’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, informed the court that his client had decided not to appear due to “security threats”. He also asked the court to rule first on the admissibility of the case.

Commenting on the developments, senior PTI official Fawad Chaudhry said the issuance of arrest warrants in the case of the threatening remarks against Judge Zeba Chaudhry would be challenged in the District Court.

He also said that the judge has yet to issue a written order in the Toshakhana case and as soon as the written decision comes, the case will also be challenged before the IHC. “At this time, Imran Khan is not wanted in any way,” Chaudhry added.

In Lahore, the High Court accepted a request from the PTI leader’s lawyer to consult the former Prime Minister on whether Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana was acceptable or not as a focal person for his safety.

Judge Abid Aziz Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has heard of a petition asking for “ironclad security for Imran and permission to mark his attendance at court proceedings via video link”. Judge Sheikh has set the next hearing in the case for March 15.

In addition, police arrested PTI leader Imran and other party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Farukh Habib, Yaseem Rashid, Raja Shakeel and others for “hiding facts” regarding the death of ‘Ali Bilal aka Zil-e-Shah.

Bilal died during violence in Lahore last week. The PTI had claimed that he had been killed because of police torture. However, the police denied the allegation. They said he died in an accident.

The case against the PTI leaders was registered at Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of Inspector Adnan Bukhari. The case hinges on the statement of Jahanzeb Nawaz, the alleged driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit Ali near Fortress.

