Jokowi urges Indonesian regions to copy Bali’s waste management practices





TEMPO.CO, Denpasar, Bali – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged regions in Indonesia to build Integrated Waste Management Facilities (TPST) like the one in Denpasar, Bali, to prevent the accumulation of waste, which can create new problems. TPST in Denpasar is a good example to replicate for other regions since the facility has a clear design, budget and construction costs, he said at the inauguration of TPST Kertalangu in Denpasar, Bali , Monday. “Denpasar’s TPST is the first waste management (facility) with a simple system but a concrete result. I want this TPST to be replicated by other cities and neighborhoods to solve waste problems,” he added. Kertalangu TPST has good management and other regions should copy its integrated waste management system, he said. President Joko Widodo on Monday, March 13, 2023 inaugurated four Integrated Waste Management Facilities (TPST) in Denpasar, Bali. (ANTARA/Genta Tenri Mawangi/first) After inaugurating the TPST, Jokowi and his entourage directly inspected the waste treatment facilities of Kertalangu TPST, accompanied by members of the TPST management, represented by the Chairman and Director of PT Bali Citra Metro Plasma Power, Made Wahyu Wiratma. During the event, the Head of State was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung; Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster; and Denpasar Major I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara. Apart from Kertalangu TPST, which has a processing capacity of 450 tonnes of waste per day, Widodo has also inaugurated three other TPSTs: Padangsambian Kaja TPST, with a capacity of 120 tonnes, and Forest Park TPST 1 and 2, with a capacity total of 450 tons. . The Ministry of PUPR, the Ministry of National Development Planning, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, as well as the Provincial Government of Bali and the City Government of Denpasar, constructed the four TPSTs during the period of June 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023, with a budget of Rs 128.63 trillion. The TPSTs will replace the Suwung Landfill Site (TPA), which is scheduled to cease operations this year. Suwung TPA is currently one of Bali’s largest landfills, receiving waste from Denpasar city and Badung district. The final disposal site covers an area of ​​32 hectares and has been in operation since the 1980s. Every day, Suwung TPA can accommodate approximately 1,200 tons of waste. However, household waste that is disposed of at Suwung TPA is currently piling up to form mountains of waste. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Preparing Bali to make FIFA U-20 World Cup history Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1702314/jokowi-urges-indonesian-regions-to-copy-balis-waste-management-practices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos