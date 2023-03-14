That Sound You Hear Is Donald Trump Shitting Multiple Bricks On Michael Cohens Grand Jury Testimony





Last week we learned that after seven and a half decades of escaping responsibility for his sleazy, unethical and seemingly criminal behavior, Donald Trump may soon be held accountable. That liability, according to the New York Times, appears likely to come in the form of an indictment from the Manhattan District Attorneys’ Office, which the official document says told the former president’s attorneys that charges criminals for a 2016 silence a cash payment to porn star Stormy Daniels could be coming. (The signal was that prosecutors had invited Trump to testify before a grand jury, an invitation he reportedly declined in addition to insisting on Truth Social that he had done absolutely nothing wrong.) Anyway either, on Monday, an old friend of former presidents showed up to talk to the grand jury about where the indictment would come from and guess that the details he was sharing didn’t help prove innocence!

Speaking to reporters outside a Manhattan courthouse, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen said his goal was to tell the truth and he was not seeking revenge against his former boss. It’s all about responsibility, Cohen said. He must be held accountable for his dirty deeds.

Cohens’ testimony is likely of particular interest to prosecutors given his pivotal role in the silence case; Cohen was the one who paid Daniels, on the eve of the 2016 election, to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, a detail that likely would not have gone down well with voters. The then-Trump Organization attorney was later reimbursed for the $130,000 while Trump was in office, the leader of the free world, according to the Times, signing monthly checks. When asked during his testimony before Congress why his reimbursement was spread out over several months instead of being taken care of in one or two lump sums, Cohen said it was to hide what was the payment, explaining that it was supposed to look like a deposit. When asked in congressional testimony if Trump knew about the deal, Cohen replied: Oh, he knew everything, yes. (In fact, the former lawyer for the Trump Organization said he arranged the silent payment at Trump’s direction.)

As for the likelihood of charges, it appears to remain high, as The New York Times noted on Monday. In addition to inviting Trump to testify, the prosecutors’ office has already questioned at least seven other people before the grand jury this year and, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Times, Cohen is expected to be one of the last witnesses; as the Times notes, it would be rare for a prosecutor in a high-profile white-collar case to interview nearly all of the relevant witnesses without intending to seek an indictment. Also on Monday, one of Trump’s attorneys, Joseph Tacopina, told Good Morning America that the ex-presidents’ legal team recently met with prosecutors to argue against an indictment.

As for the real why of the charges, i.e. why can’t you just pay off any pornstar you want to keep quiet, here’s the Times on the matter:

Mr. Braggs’ case would likely center on how Mr. Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization, handled reimbursement payments to Mr. Cohen. The company falsely recorded the payments in internal records as legal fees, according to court documents in Mr. Cohens’ federal case. Trump Organizations records also cited a bogus retainer agreement with Mr. Cohen, who was a lawyer but had no such agreement with the Trumps.

In New York, it can be a crime to falsify business records, but to make it a crime, prosecutors would need [to] show that Mr. Trump’s intent to defraud included an attempt to commit or conceal a second crime. While it’s unclear what that second crime might be in this case, it’s possible Mr. Bragg is claiming a violation of state election law. Like the federal prosecutors who indicted Mr. Cohen, prosecutors for Mr. Braggs could argue that the payment to Ms. Daniels was an illicit contribution to Mr. Trump’s campaign, given that the money silenced the star of the porn, which helped her candidacy. An attempt to combine the false records charge with election violation would be based on legal theory that has not been evaluated by the judges, raising the possibility that a court could dismiss or limit the charges. But if a case goes to trial, the circumstances of silently paying a president who is essentially paying a porn star could appeal to a jury.

While a conviction is obviously not a foregone conclusion, according to the former president and current presidential candidate, criminal charges would only bolster his chances of winning the GOP nomination. Speaking to CPAC earlier this month, he boldly asserted that not only would he not drop out of the race if an indictment materialized, but one or more indictments would likely improve my numbers.

