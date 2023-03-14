Biden expected to have call with Chinese Xi Jinping but no date set | world news

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden plans to hold a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, once the legislature concludes its annual rally and the government in Beijing returns to work, the security adviser said. National Jake Sullivan.

We said that when the National People’s Congress ends, as it is now, the Chinese leaders come back to Beijing, and then all these new officials take their new seats, because of course now you have a new set of numbers in substantial leadership positions, we would expect President Biden and President Xi to have a conversation, Sullivan told reporters Monday on Air Force One en route to San Diego.

Biden answered yes to a shouted question from a reporter on Monday about whether he would speak with Xi soon.

Sullivan would not say whether the Chinese have agreed to hold an appeal within that time frame.

I can’t put a date or time on it, but in the period following the Peoples Congress, a Biden-Xi phone communication, we think there’s merit in seeing this happen, Sullivan said the last week.

The National People’s Congress, the annual parliamentary gathering, concluded on Monday. New Premier Li Qiang adopted a conciliatory tone on relations with the United States, suggesting a new openness from Beijing to resume talks.

I would like to emphasize that it is important for us to translate the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and President Biden at last November’s meeting into real policies and concrete actions, Li said Monday.

US-China relations hit a new low point this year after the Biden administration shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States and after US officials said Beijing was considering providing lethal aid to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Biden and Xi last spoke in November at the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Both men reported a thaw in relations following the meeting.

Sullivan told reporters at a briefing last week that the goal was to ensure there are as many formats as possible at all levels for the two countries to communicate regularly.

We encourage PRC to be open to ensuring that we have regularized and organized communication patterns, consultations so that we can speak in strategic terms on these issues, he said during the briefing.

China cut off military-to-military communication after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August.

We have sought to establish regular, uninterruptible mil-mil channels, which we believe are essential to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. And China has been at times, including at this point, unreceptive to that. I think that’s not a wise position, Sullivan said last week.

Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a submarine deal on Monday, part of an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

Sullivan said the Biden administration informed Beijing of its partnership with Aukus and also requested information and clarification on Beijing’s intentions and capabilities with respect to its massive military buildup.

The spy balloon episode led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to China in February. Sullivan said last week that Blinken was ready to go when he could have a productive trip, but that depended on Beijing and his attitude.

From the US perspective, we’re not trying to hold back communication at the higher level. Quite the contrary, he said when asked if progress was being made for a future trip to Blinken.