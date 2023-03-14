Imran Khan: Non-releasable warrant for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suspended in case of threats against a judge





A court in Islamabad on Tuesday suspended until March 16 an unreleasable arrest warrant issued against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for threatening a female magistrate as he addressed a public gathering here on Tuesday. last year. A non-releasable arrest warrant was issued on Monday against Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khan for using threatening language against District Judge and Extra Sessions Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad Police officials , reported Dawn News.

Khan’s lawyer at Monday’s hearing said the 70-year-old PTI chief was ready to attend the court proceedings via video link, but senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim rejected his plea , ordered police to produce the cricketer-turned-politician in court by March 29.

The PTI chief later challenged the warrants in the District Court, where Extra Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani in the order said Khan’s attorney had argued that “due to the threat to the safety of the applicant’s life, the applicant could not appear before the court of first instance”.

During the hearing, a lawyer for Khan said it was not safe for the former prime minister to come to Islamabad amid security threats against him, adding that they had filed a petition with Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting permission to appear in court virtually.

The judge said the arguments raised by Khan’s motion must be considered.

“Now, arguments will be presented on 03.16.2023. In the meantime, enforcement of the contested order is suspended until the next date,” the order added.

Lawyers Naeem Panjotha and Intizar Panjotha appeared in court during Tuesday’s hearing, where Panjotha argued that all sections invoked against the PTI leader were bailable, to which the judge ruled. asked whether non-releasable arrest warrants had also been issued earlier for Khan. Prior to that, no arrest warrant has been issued in the case related to the threats against the female judge, the lawyer replied.

For his part, the government lawyer informed the court that [arrest] warrants against Khan were also issued in the Toshakhana case.

A court hearing on Monday ordered police to arrest the PTI leader in the case and bring him to court by March 18.

Meanwhile, the judge noted that the ex-prime minister was leading a campaign rally in Lahore at which his lawyer said the PTI chairman appeared in the court complex last month.

Khan was initially booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also filed contempt of court proceedings against him.

However, the IHC later dropped the terrorism charges and also pardoned Khan following an apology in the contempt case by the former prime minister.

However, a similar case, filed after a first information report (FIR) was filed against him for threatening the judge, is pending in the magistrates’ court.

Meanwhile, a police team from Islamabad traveled to Lahore on Monday to arrest Khan for threatening the female judge after the District and Sessions Court issued her non-releasable arrest warrant for failing to attended the hearing in this case.

Khan, who is recovering from a gunshot wound in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, skipped arraignment hearings in those cases.

The PTI leader is in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state custodian called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit .

Khan sharply criticized state institutions after a failed attempt by police to arrest him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore earlier this month.

According to Khan, he was facing at least 80 different cases in various courts across Pakistan.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

