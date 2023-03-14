Rahul Gandhi – Modi government speaks loudly on UK, silent on Adani: Congress





Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, the BJP and the Narendra Modi government get angry, unleashing a torrent of rebuttals and counterattacks. But his questions about the Adani case were met with a sullen silence. When the second stage of the budget session began on Monday, the government launched an offensive against Rahul in parliament by singling him out, prompting the opposition to sniff out a tactic to distract from the Adani controversy. Congress has so far posed 81 questions to the prime minister on the Adanis, none of which have been answered by Modi.

The government has accused Rahul of trying to damage India’s honor and prestige during his recent visit to the UK. The effort by BJP members to cause a ruckus prompted almost the entire opposition to shout inside and outside parliament: Modi-Adanibhai-bhai, desh bech ke khaye malai. Only the Trinamul Congress did not attend a meeting later called by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh asked three more questions, bringing the total to 81. He alleged that the Prime Minister made sure his drummers forced the adjournment of Parliament so that the demand for investigation by a joint parliamentary committee into the Adani affair was not raised. . “It was a planned strategy to get the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to adjourn because they are afraid of Adani’s question. What should Rahul Gandhi apologize for? Telling the truth? He said these things many times in the past. Kharge also condemned the BJP’s bogus campaign against Rahul as he had neither defamed India nor sought foreign intervention to solve domestic problems. Kharge addressed the media to iterate the JPC demand in the presence of most of the opposition parties including the AAP and K. Chandrasekhar Raos BRS. Only Trinamul was missing. Kharge said Modi slandered India several times while touring abroad. Modi said earlier ‘you were ashamed of being born in India’. He also said that people wondered what sin they had committed to be born in India. He spoke of corruption and a lack of success in India before he arrived. What can be a greater insult to India? Now the BJP leaders boast of patriotism. Is it patriotism? Kharge said. Kharge expressed surprise at the irony of people bent on crushing democracy accusing the opposition of undermining democracy. “It’s a tactic to run away from the JPC request. What’s wrong if we want an investigation into the Adani case? The president gave the BJP leader 10 minutes to talk about an issue that was not linked to this Chamber. But when we started talking about Adani, the Chamber adjourned immediately. Why this discrimination against the opposition? But we are united and we will not spare them, he said. he assures. Persisting with his HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun) series, Ramesh said: The Adani Group has repeatedly dismissed questions about Vinod Adani, saying he was not involved in the management and decision-making of the group. Yet almost every week new revelations show that this is a laughable deception. “In the February 19, 2023, HAHK, we had highlighted Adani Group’s announcement on September 16, 2022, that the Adani family, through Endeavor Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose entity, has successfully finalized the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd and a Sebi filing indicating that the ultimate beneficial ownership of the acquirer is held by Mr. Vinod Shantilal Adani and Ms. Ranjanben Vinod Adani If Vinod Adani is so removed from the Adani Group, how Adani Enterprises executives became senior executives at Ambuja Cements and ACC Why does the Competition Commission of India say that Endeavor is owned by the Adani Group? Pointing out that the media shows that the shell company Acropolis Trade and Investment owns Xcent Trade and Investment, which in turn owns Endeavour, Ramesh said: Acropolis and Xcent, based in Mauritius, both have Subir Mittra, who heads the office of the Adani family, as director. Vinod Adani is an Acropolis director who reported $7 billion (Rs 51,400 crore) in revenue and profit (considering near-zero expenses) in 2020-21, but zero revenue and a loss of Rs 25,980 dollars in 2021-22. How does a front company that owns these critical infrastructure businesses have revenue of Rs 51,400 crore in one year and zero the next year? Will agencies like the Law Enforcement Branch ever investigate the source and destination of these funds? Ramesh said Endeavor acquired stakes in Ambuja Cements and ACC by buying out Holderind Investments from the previous owner. Holderind lists Mittra as the administrator and Rogers Capital Corporate Services as the management company. One of the directors of Rogers, Jayechund Jingree, is a former director of Adani Enterprises (then named Adani Exports) which is also linked to five investment funds which invested as lead investors in the public offering of unfortunate follow-up of Rs 20,000 crore from Adani Enterprises. Jingree is also believed to be linked to fugitive stockbrokers Ketan Parekh and Dharmesh Doshi. A sixth Mauritius-based fund that invested as a lead investor, The Great International Tusker Fund, also has directors who are co-directors with Vinod Adani and Subir Mittra in other companies, he said. Ramesh asked: Isn’t this suggestive of a long-established network of Adani executives involved in money laundering and back and forth, as claimed by government and private investigators? When will you stop protecting your cronies and financiers and let the law take its course?

