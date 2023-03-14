Trump Won’t Testify in Manhattan Hush Money Probe, Lawyer Says – Rolling Stone





The New York Times reported last week that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office offered Donald Trump the opportunity to testify before a grand jury investigating a 2016 silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The offer signals that DA Alvin Bragg is preparing to indict Trump. Now it’s up to Bragg because Trump is not going to testify or cooperate with the investigation in any way, one of his lawyers said Monday.

“We have no intention of participating in this proceeding,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America. “The decision has yet to be made. No deadline has been set, so we’ll wait and see.

Tacopina also issued a lengthy statement accusing Bragg of “weaponizing” his office against Trump, claiming, as Trump himself has often done, that Bragg is guilty of “prosecutory misconduct” in trying to prevent Trump from win the 2024 presidential election.

The problem with the “prosecution” argument is that Bragg might have a real case against Trump, helped in part by the former president’s former fixer, Michael Cohen. Cohen, who was intimately involved in the payment to Daniels, would testify before the grand jury on Monday. He’s far from a reliable witness, but he reportedly gave prosecutors emails, text messages and audio recordings about the payment.

Cohen has already spent time in jail for his involvement in the scheme, which he says was implemented at Trump’s direction to prevent news of his alleged affair from leaking before the 2016 election. Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment after he took office, and prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records to hide the payment.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Bragg and his office for investigating the payment. “I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” the former president wrote last week on Truth Social, describing Bragg, who is black, as a “racist, George Soros backed DA”

He discharged again on Monday. “These investigations by the four left-wing radicals into your favorite President of all time, ME, are just the continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY,” he wrote. “No different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE IMPEACHMENT SCAM, SPYING MY CAMPAIGN, MUELLER REPORT “NO COLLUSION”, etc. Whether it’s the MAR-a-LAGO RAID, the UNSELECT HOAX COMMITTEE, the PERFECT PHONE CALL IN GEORGIA, or the STORMY “HORSEFACE” DANIALS EXTORTION PLOT, ALL SICK, FAKE NEWS!” Tendency

Trump would be the first former president in American history to be charged with a crime, if Bragg followed through and charged Trump for his role in the payment.

