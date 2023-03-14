Political news – breaking news: Pensions change reportedly in budget – as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt puts final touches to financial statements | Political news





Jeremy Hunt wants his first budget to have a “back to work” theme, with measures to attract workers who never returned after the COVID pandemic. Many of them in their 50s, bringing them back would fill crucial vacancies, the Treasury says, and would also help tackle inflation and boost growth, two of the prime minister’s stated goals for the next 18 months. It is in this context that the Chancellor plans to increase the non-taxable lifetime retirement allowance, currently set at 1.07 million, to more than 1.5 million, or even up to 1.8 million. The annual tax exemption threshold can be raised from 40,000 to 60,000. The Conservatives have come full circle on this file. The tax-free allowance was 1.8 million years ago, before being successively plundered by George Osborne during the austerity years. Rolling back these changes which the Treasury would not confirm today would affect an estimated two million people, addressing concerns about doctors retiring early because they are penalized for staying at work and fueling the labor crisis. work in the NHS. In 2019, the Royal College of Physicians found that more than 50% of 2,800 doctors surveyed had retired earlier than expected, with most citing retirement issues as the reason. The Health Select Committee has called NHS pension schemes a “national scandal”. Although politically it gives a boost to high-income people, including bankers, at a time when low-income people are struggling, Labor is likely to support it. Last year, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting backed lifting the pension cap, calling it “crazy” and said lifting the tax exemption limit is not ” particularly progressive”, but “will inevitably save lives” if patients are seen more quickly. We’re also waiting to see the fine print. The influential Institute for Fiscal Studies has argued that waiving allowances could work if counterbalanced by imposing inheritance tax on pension pots and limits on tax-free withdrawals, as the system is already “too generous” for high-income earners. The battle lines are drawing to be growth and the cost of living. The Chancellor has made it clear to his Tory colleagues calling for tax cuts for low-income people that now is not the time for handouts, but he will have to clarify what support will be offered for energy bills when the current price cap will end on April 1. Sir Keir Starmer, who has promised a Labor government will deliver the highest growth in the G7, is likely to refer to what he calls a ‘lost decade’ for growth under the Tories. An increase in pension pots – a priority for Liz Truss – is also part of a concerted effort by Mr Hunt to rally his former supporters. Tax benefits for “investment zones”, another of its priorities, were confirmed today. Trussites have also been pushing behind the scenes for Mr Hunt to reverse a planned corporate tax rise from 19% to 25% in April to boost growth, but that may be a bridge too far.

