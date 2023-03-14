Arrest warrants without bail issued for Imran in two cases – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Two separate courts in the federal capital have issued arrest warrants for Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan after he skipped proceedings in cases involving threats against a judge and Toshakhana’s gifts.

During the hearing of the reference of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal charges against Mr Khan for concealing details of Toshakhana’s gifts, ADSJ Zafar Iqbal again issued the arrest warrants after Imran Khan chose to skip the proceedings.

Mr Khans’ lawyer, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, said the former prime minister faced serious security threats as he described his absence from court as involuntary. He said Mr Khan was also suffering from injuries which was why he could not travel to Islamabad. He asked the court to exempt Mr. Khan from a personal appearance and also asked to declare the complaint inadmissible.

ECP lawyer Saad Hassan argued that the IHC restraining order lapsed on Monday because Mr Khan was due to appear in court by March 13. He argued that the President of the PTI was abusing the relief awarded to him by various courts.

Lawyer Haris argued that police in Islamabad and other provinces had registered at least 40 cases against Mr Khan and that the former prime minister had filed a petition with the IHC seeking permission to join the proceedings by video link. The court re-issued the arrest warrant and ordered the police to produce it in court on March 18.

threats to judge

In a separate case, Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim also issued non-releasable arrest warrants for Mr Khan as he heard a case filed against PTI Chairman for using threatening language against ADSJ Zeba Chaudhry and Islamabad police officials.

Mr. Khan’s lawyer filed a personal appearance waiver; however, the court rejected the plea and ordered him to appear in court by 12:30 p.m.

The judge noted that the court was due to charge Mr Khan and that he had been summoned to receive copies of the relevant documents. The lawyer representing the former Prime Minister argued that Mr Khan was ready to join the proceedings via video link. The judge rejected the plea and issued non-releasable arrest warrants while asking the police to produce Mr Khan on March 29.

Tyrian White case

Meanwhile, a large IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir resumed hearing on the motion seeking Mr Khan’s disqualification for concealing his daughter in the candidacy papers he submitted to contest the election in 2018.

During the hearing, Judge Kayani asked Hamid Ali Shah, the lawyer for claimant Sajid Mehmood, to produce documents proving that Tyrian was in fact Mr Khan’s daughter. Hamid Ali Shah produced the verdict from a California court. Judge Kayani emphasized that this was an ex parte decision and not a final judgment. Mr Shah argued that Mr Khan initially joined the courts in California but skipped after the court ordered him to take a DNA test.

He further argued that Mr Khan had submitted a certificate of no objection on an affidavit to a superior court in California when the Tyrians’ aunt, Caroline White, sued for his custody. According to him, the affidavit was an acknowledgment by Mr. Khan that Tyrian was his daughter.

He argued that Mr. Khan did not mention his name in the statement he submitted to the returning officer. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the lawyer to produce more documents to support the allegation and adjourned the hearing until March 20.

Posted in Dawn, March 14, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1742094/non-bailable-arrest-warrants-issued-for-imran-in-two-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos